Apple's MacBook Pro M1 gets a $60 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to score a price cut on the latest and greatest MacBook, then you've come to the right place. Amazon has the 2020 MacBook Pro M1 on sale for $1,239 (was $1,299). That's a $60 discount and the best price we've found for the powerful laptop.

MacBook Pro deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,239 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $60 on the Space Gray MacBook Pro M1 at Amazon. The 2020 MacBook Pro packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and features Apple's powerful M1 chip.

The 2020 MacBook Pro features a 13.3-inch Retina display and now packs Apple's powerful M1 chip with an 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU. Thanks to the new M1 Chip, you're getting exceptional speed and power as well an impressive 20-hours of battery life that Apple claims is the longest ever in a Mac. You're also getting 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and macOS Big Sur, which provides advanced security and privacy as well as access to the latest apps.



As we've mentioned above, this is the best price we've found for the MacBook Pro M1 and an impressive discount for a recently released Apple device. We don't know how long Amazon will have the MacBook Pro M1 on sale, so you should take advantage of this rare discount now before it's too late.

