Apple's 2021 iPad is in stock and on sale for just $299 in epic deal at Amazon

If you're looking to score a cheap iPad deal, then you're in luck. We've just spotted Apple's 2021 10.2-inch iPad in stock and on sale for just $299 (was $329) at Amazon. That's the lowest price we've ever seen and a fantastic deal for the 64GB tablet.



This specific iPad model has been difficult to find in stock as of late, and if you were looking for a deal during Black Friday, there were none to be had. We don't know how long Amazon will have the iPad at this price, so you should grab this epic bargain now before it's too late.

Today's best Apple iPad deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (2021), 64GB: $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon has the 2021 iPad in stock and on sale for just $299. That's the lowest price we've seen and a fantastic deal for the 10.2-inch iPad that packs Apple's new A13 Bionic chip and a 12-megapixel front camera. Today's deal is for the 64GB model in Silver and the current ship date is between January 31 to February 3.

The 2021 iPad includes Apple's powerful A13 Bionic chip and starts off with 64GB of storage, which allows you to store plenty of movies and download apps and games. The 9th generation tablet also received an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera and includes Apple's Center Stage feature to help you stay in frame. You're also getting a 10.2-inch Retina display, support for the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard, and an impressive all-day battery life.

More iPad deals

You can see more of the best cheap iPad deals and if you're interested in Amazon devices you can see the best cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals.



You can also look forward to upcoming bargains with our Super Bowl TV deals and our 2022 Presidents' Day sales guide.