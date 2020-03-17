Save $100 on cheap Apple Watch deals: Series 4 now available for less

These luxury Apple Watch deals are offering some fantastic discounts this week, with savings on both the 40mm and the 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 models. With prices down to as little as $399 right now, with the larger 44mm option enjoying a $100 price cut down to just $649, you're picking up both GPS and cellular capabilities in a cheap Apple Watch deal this week. If you're in need of some new wrist candy, but don't want to shell out for the latest model, these discounts offer the perfect compromise.

You're grabbing all the latest fitness tracking features in these Apple Watch 4 deals - personalized training, onscreen instruction, calorie and workout tracking - but you're also picking up a powerful companion to your iPhone. Pick up notifications, receive and send messages, make and take phone calls, and explore the wonderful world of the Apple Watch App Store to truly make the most of the Apple Watch 4's 18-hour battery life and 30% larger display.

Plus, because these particular Apple Watch deals offer cellular connectivity, you can do all that on the go without needing your phone present, though do remember you'll need to take out a separate data plan for your wrist.

Today's best cheap Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) - 40mm | $499 $399 at Adorama

GPS and cellular functionality, a 40mm shell, and a 30% larger screen than its predecessor - all that sits for just $399 at Adorama in the latest cheap Apple Watch sales. That's a spectacular price - the cheapest we've seen in fact - and definitely not one to be missed if you're looking for some high tech wrist candy.

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) - 44mm | $749 $649.99 at Amazon

Save $100 on Apple Watch Series 4. That's a decent saving on the larger model, offering both GPS and cellular connectivity with a little extra screen real estate can come in especially handy when using messaging and onscreen fitness coaching features.

