Pick up the Apple Watch Series 3 for the cheapest price ever right now at Amazon

For those looking for one of the best Apple Watch deals ever check out the Apple Watch Series 3 at Amazon, which is going for just $169 (was $199) right now.

That's a match for its lowest price ever and an absolutely fantastic way to get a cheap Apple Watch on your wrist for a comparatively low price compared to newer smartwatches.

The Apple Watch 3 is a couple of years older than the latest Apple Watch 5, but it's still a top choice for those looking for outright value for money. You're getting all the latest iOS updates and a massive suite of productivity apps all for an absolute bargain price. Yes, it's a little bulkier than the Series 5, but it still has full messaging capability and a water-resistant chassis for around half the asking price of the Apple Watch 5, which clocks in at $399 at Apple.

You're getting a ton of smartwatch for the money here, which is why it's still massively popular and also why Apple still makes it. If you're still looking to find that perfect cheap Apple Watch deal, then you can do a lot worse than this fantastic offer at Amazon.

The best Apple Watch deal this week at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

If you've been on the hunt for a cheap Apple Watch then this deal is as good as they come. Not only are you saving $30, but you're also picking up a Series 3 for the lowest price ever. Onboard you're still getting the latest iOS updates, as well as full suite of fitness tracking and music streaming apps, which makes it great value, despite being slightly older than the new Series 5's.



Amazon: see the latest Apple Watch deals and Apple sales this weekend

see the latest Apple Watch deals and Apple sales this weekend Best Buy: also features some great Apple Watch deals this week

We think this is the best Apple Watch deal right now, but understandably some may want to do some further research and shop around. In that case, check out our best cheap Apple Watch prices and deals article, where we've got offers across the whole range. If you want to go even cheaper, then head over to our roundup of the best refurbished Apple Watch deals.

