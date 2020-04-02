Apple sale: the 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $200 price cut

If you're looking for discounted Apple devices, then look no further than B&H Photo's Apple sale, which includes price cuts on best-selling items.



You can find deals on tablets, smartwatches, and laptops, like the 2019 MacBook Air that's on sale for $899. That's a $200 discount and the best price we've found for the 13-inch laptop.



The 2019 MacBook Air features a 13.3-inch Retina display and packs 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor. The compact laptop weighs just 2.75 pounds, includes Touch-ID, and provides an impressive all-day battery life of 10 hours.



This is not only a fantastic deal but an excellent price for a newer model MacBook Air. We don't know how long B&H Photo Video will have the laptop on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

