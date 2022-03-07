Apple Event may reveal M2 MacBook Air, alongside another Mac

Audio player loading…

Apple is rumored to have been testing an M2 chip with 8-cores ahead of its big press event, and so we might see this SoC in one of the Macs which is revealed on March 8 tomorrow.

This is the latest from the grapevine courtesy of reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman, as penned in his most recent newsletter (flagged up by MacRumors).

Gurman stated that according to a developer source, Apple has recently been testing an 8-core processor (which has four performance cores, plus four for efficiency) with a 10-core GPU, and that “those are exactly the specifications of the M2 chip I detailed last year.”

Apple has purportedly tested this chip on the latest macOS beta (version 12.3, due out soon) across multiple Macs.

The rumor mill reckons that this M2 silicon is likely to be first seen in a redesigned MacBook Air, and a revamped MacBook Pro 13-inch, but as ever, we have to take all of this speculation with a healthy dollop of skepticism.

Gurman believes that Apple could launch a new Mac mini as soon as next week – which might offer ‌M1 Pro‌ and ‌M1 Max‌ chips, not the M2 – and that the overhauled MacBook Pro 13-inch, plus a new iMac, might arrive in the first half of 2022, so within the next few months potentially.

Analysis: The mystery extra – a monitor, or maybe even Apple Glasses?

As we’ve pointed out elsewhere, Apple’s imminent event is expected to be a big one, and maybe even one of the most important launch shindigs in a long, long time. Gurman is certainly expecting at least one Mac to be unleashed, as well as the new iPhone, iPad, and another major revelation on top.

Interestingly, regarding the latter mystery addition, the ‘peek performance’ tagline for the press event could refer to a display being revealed – hence the ‘peek’ rather than ‘peak’ as a clue to that – with Apple potentially showing off a next-gen monitor. That’s another educated guess from Gurman, but we’ve had our own theory about that here at TechRadar – namely that it could be the Apple Glasses we’re peeking at come tomorrow.

Whatever the case, there should be an impressive surprise up Apple’s sleeve, most likely alongside the new MacBook Air (with M2 chip, perhaps) and Mac mini on the computing front.