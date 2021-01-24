Apple deal alert: the all-new Apple Watch gets a $60 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking to score a price cut on the all-new Apple Watch 6, then you're in luck. Amazon's Apple Watch deal includes a $60 discount on the Series 6 smartwatch, which brings the price down to $339. That's the best deal we've found for the Apple watch and only $10 more than the all-time low price.



If you're looking for a cheaper price tag, Amazon also has the Series 3 marked down to $169 and the Apple Watch SE on sale for $279.

Apple Watch 6 deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $339 at Amazon

The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $60 price cut at Amazon. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Black and Red Sport Band.

The all-new Apple Watch 6 tracks activity, workouts, and calories and now includes a sleep app, which helps you establish a regular bedtime routine to get a better night's rest. The smartwatch also has new health features such as a blood oxygen monitor and an ECG app that alerts you when an irregular heart rate is detected. The waterproof watch also helps you stay connected with the ability to take calls and reply to texts directly from your wrist.



While the Apple Watch 6 with a Red Sport Band has been at this price for a while, the Black Sport Band model hasn't received a price cut this significant since Black Friday. We don't know how long Amazon will have the smartwatch on sale, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

More Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 - Available in a Black and White Sport Band, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $279 at Amazon

Save $40 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $30 price at Amazon right now. This deal applies to the White Sport Band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus, and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.

Not in the US? See the best Apple Watch 6 deals in your region below.

Shop more offers with our roundup of the best cheap Apple Watch prices and sales that are happening now.



