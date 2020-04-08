Apple AirPods sale: the latest model AirPods get a $20 price cut at Best Buy

You can score a price cut on the latest model AirPods at Best Buy's Apple Event Sale. For a limited time, Best Buy has the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $139.99. That's a $20 discount and a fantastic price for truly wireless earbuds.

The Apple AirPods received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



This is not only an incredible deal but also a fantastic price for top-of-the-line wireless earbuds. The all-new AirPods Pro currently retail for $249.99, which makes the $139 price tag on the 2019 AirPods extremely attractive.

