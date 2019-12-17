Apple AirPods sale: the earbuds get a $30 price cut at Amazon

If you're looking for a last-minute deal on the 2019 Apple AirPods, then you're in luck. Amazon not only has the best-selling earbuds in-stock, but they're also on sale. You can get the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for wireless earbuds. Amazon also the AirPods with charging case on sale for $139.

The 2019 AirPods feature Apple's new H1 chip, which provides improved connectivity and seamless pairing. Just pull the earbuds out of the case, and they're ready to use with any Apple device. The H1 chip also offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The earbuds come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.



While the $30 discount might not seem like much, discounts on the Apple AirPods are extremely rare, and this is the best price we've found for the wireless earbuds. We don't know how long Amazon will have the AirPods in-stock, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $169 at Amazon

Get the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $169 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount for the wireless earbuds that can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a lightning connector.

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $144 at Amazon

Amazon has the latest model Apple AirPods on sale for $144. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

