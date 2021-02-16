Amazon's home security sale slashes the price on the all-new Blink camera

Beef up your home security and save money with Amazon's home security sale on Blink cameras. These security camera deals include the all-new Blink Mini on sale for $27.99(was $34.99) and the Blink outdoor camera on sale for $74.99 (was $99.99).

Amazon home security sale

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $7 - You can score a rare $7 price cut on the all-new Blink Mini Smart security camera at Amazon. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected.

Blink XT2 Smart Security Camera: $99.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save up to $100 - For a limited time, you can save $100 on the Blink XT2 security camera. Starting at $74.99 for the one-camera kit, the outdoor security camera features two-way audio and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

The Blink Mini security camera provides security to your home day and night with built-in infrared night vision, two-way audio, customizable motion detection, and live view recording. You'll get alerts sent to your smartphone when motion is detected so you can monitor your home from anywhere.



The all-new Blink outdoor security camera is battery-powered and includes two AA lithium batteries that offer an impressive two-year battery life. The weatherproof security camera is designed for outdoor use and features infrared night vision so you can monitor your home in the dark. The Blink camera also features two-way audio and includes a built-in motion sensor that sends alerts to your smartphone or tablet when motion is detected.



Discounts on the Blink security cameras are rare, and we don't know how long Amazon will have these on sale, so we recommend taking advantage of now before it's too late.

