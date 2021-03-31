Amazon spring sale: deals on the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, Fire tablets, and Blink Mini

The Amazon spring sale is happening right now, and we're rounding up the best deals, which include huge price cuts on Amazon's best-selling devices like the all-new Echo Dot, the Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, and the Echo Show smart displays.

Our favorite deals from the Amazon spring sale include the 4th Generation Echo Dot on sale for $34.99 (was $49.99), the 4K Fire TV Stick marked down to $39.99, and a massive $55 discount on the Echo Show 8 smart display.



If you're interested in Fire tablet deals, you can get the Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $94.99 (was $149.99), a nice $40 discount on the Fire 7 Kids Tablet, and the Fire HD 8 marked down to $59.99 (was $89.99).



See more of the top deals from Amazon's spring sale below, and keep in mind, these are limited-time offers, so we recommend taking advantage now before it's too late.

Amazon spring sale top deals

Echo Dot (3rd gen) with Alexa: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The 3rd generation Echo Dot is on sale for just $29.99 at Amazon's latest sale. The compact speaker works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, and control compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (4th generation): $49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - A fantastic deal, you can snag the all-new Echo Dot for just $34.99. With Amazon Alexa on board, the Amazon Echo Dot allows you to control your smart home setup, play music or podcasts, or simply ask the forecast.

View Deal

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - Stream your favorite content in 4K resolution with HDR too, with the 4K Fire TV Stick that's on sale for just $39.99. The streaming player includes an Alexa voice remote so you can use your voice to control your TV.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - A fantastic Valentine's Day deal, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale for just $44.99. That's a 50% discount for the 5-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - Right now, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 8 on sale for just $74.99. That's a $55 discount for the 8-inch display that works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to watch your favorite content and connect with family and friends from around the world.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 with Blink Mini: $164.98 $84.99 at Amazon

Save $79.99 - You can get the Echo Show 8 bundled with the best-selling Blink Mini for just $84.99. That's a massive $55 discount on the Echo Show 8 smart display and you're getting the Blink Mini home security camera for just $10.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet at Amazon's device sale. With easy parental controls, a kid-proof case, and a year of Amazon Kids Unlimited, you're picking up plenty of safe content to keep the little ones entertained indoors.

View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The cheapest Fire tablet deal, Amazon has the Fire 7 on sale for just $39.99. The 2019 tablet features a 7-inch display, 16GB of RAM, and up to seven hours of battery life.

View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $59.99 at Amazon. That's a $30 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

View Deal

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10: $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a $55 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

View Deal

See our roundup of the best cheap Amazon Echo deals and the best smart home device deals.