Amazon Fire TV update significantly improves its live TV offering

Amazon today announced that popular live TV apps Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV will be supported by Amazon Fire TV's discovery features. This means it'll be easier to browse content from these apps on your device, with the 'Live' tab functioning as a one-stop destination for all of your available live channels. You'll also be able to use Alexa to switch to the live channel of your choice.

Sling TV and YouTube TV discovery support is available in an update from today, while Hulu + Live TV is coming in the next few weeks. To get started, Amazon says all you need to do is download one of the integrated apps and log in. After you've got the app and logged in, you'll see available channels pop up across the Fire TV interface.

Amazon touts the following benefits to your live TV browsing experience:

Live channels will appear in the Recent and On-now rows of your device's home screen.

The Live tab sorts live TV options by category (sports and news, for example), what you've watched recently and by content provider.

Fire TV's channel guide will provide an overall integrated look at your available programming.

You can also customize the interface by selecting channels as favorites, which will affect how content is displayed in the rows as you browse.

While we haven't tested it yet, it should give live TV viewers a better integrated experience on Fire TV devices, which can't be a bad thing.

If you've not seen the Live TV tab in action yet, see the video below for more:

Note that this only applies in the US.

Which live TV apps and channels work with Fire devices?

Amazon listed them all off in the announcement. Check them out below:

Sling TV

YouTube TV

Hulu + Live

Philo

Pluto TV

Red Bull TV

Twitch

HBO

Showtime

Starz

Cinemax

MLB.TV

PGA Tour Live

NBA League Pass