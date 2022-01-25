Amazon Fire TV Stick deals plummet to Black Friday prices

Amazon has reduced the prices on its excellent Fire TV Stick range of streaming devices down to Black Friday levels today.

First up, the standard 3rd-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick, which is half price at just $19.99 ( was $39.99) - an absolute bargain sum for one of the best 1080p streaming devices on the market.

If you're looking to kick-start your HD 1080p streaming setup on the cheap, this is going to be your device of choice. This latest iteration features full HDR support and much better performance than its predecessors while keeping a similarly low price. As always with these Fire TV Sticks, you'll get full Amazon Alexa device compatibility and access to all your favorite streaming services - Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ to name just a few.

For a bigger 4K resolution, you'll want to consider the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, which is on sale for $29.99 (was $49.99) today. Again, this is a match for Black Friday's price back in November and the best we've seen so far in 2022. While a bit pricier than the standard stick, this one's all set if you're rocking a more premium TV thanks to its support for a bigger resolution, HDR+, and Dolby Vision.

