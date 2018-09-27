Amazon Fire TV Cube on sale for best price ever

For just today and tomorrow, Amazon is selling its newest Fire TV device, the Fire TV Cube, for the lowest price it's ever been. And unlike the Amazon Fire TV dongle deal we saw earlier this week, you don't even have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this price.

The cube is a hybrid between a smart speaker and a streaming media player, with Amazon touting it as the “first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa." Much as on an Amazon Echo speaker, customers are able to navigate Fire TV and without a remote, while still using Alexa for weather, shopping, etc. as they would with any other Alexa device.

The Cube is equipped with its own Ethernet port, 16GB of storage, and a built-in speaker. Users are able to control other compatible smart home devices, including additional speakers, soundbars, thermostats, and security cameras.

Amazon Fire TV Cube | Was $119.99, now $79.99 | Amazon

For just two days, Amazon is selling its top-of-the-line Fire TV device, the Fire TV Cube, for the lowest price it's been. The Cube has been discounted by 33%, a savings of $40 and $10 less than the low price we saw in August. We're likely not to see it at this price again until Black Friday.View Deal