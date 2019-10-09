All-screen Motorola One phone with a pop-up camera leaked

The Motorola One Macro has only just been announced, but already we’ve had a close look at what might be the next Motorola One phone, and this looks to be the first Motorola handset with an all-screen front.

Numerous images of the phone were shared by ProAndroid (a Spanish tech news site), along with a full specs list. What wasn’t shared was the full name of the phone, but the site seems confident that this is a Motorola One model rather than the Moto G8 (and the device says Motorola One on it).

The images show a phone with a slim bezel below the screen but almost none at the top. Instead, it has a pop-up selfie camera, one which apparently has a 32MP f/2.0 lens. The screen itself is said to be 6.39-inch 1080 x 2340 LCD.

EXCLUSIVA: tenemos el Motorola todo pantalla, con cámara retráctil!Descubre TODAS sus especificaciones, y detalles de diseño.¿Es realmente el Moto G8? Te lo mostramos todo:https://t.co/faG7JH1mq2October 7, 2019

The rear meanwhile has a triple-lens camera array, with apparently a 64MP f/1.8 main lens, an 8MP f/2.2 secondary sensor with an undetermined lens, and a depth sensor. The back also houses a fingerprint scanner which has a light-up ring around it that can be used to alert you of notifications.

Under the hood, this Motorola One handset apparently has a mid-range Snapdragon 675 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, a microSD card slot and a 3,600mAh battery.

No pricing or release date details were included, but the specs and features suggest it could be priced similarly to the Motorola One Zoom, which is $449 / £379 (around AU$660). As ever, we’d take this leak with a pinch of salt, but it does match an earlier leak, and it certainly looks convincing.

Check out the best Android apps

Via TechEBlog