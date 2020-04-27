AirPod sale: the all-new AirPods Pro hit lowest price ever at Verizon

If you're looking to snag a discount on Apple's best-selling earbuds, then you're in luck. Verizon's AirPod sale includes a rare $25 price cut on the all-new AirPods Pro. That brings the cost down to $224.99, which is the lowest price we've seen for the wireless earbuds.

Verizon also has the Apple AirPods with charging case on sale for $135.99 and the AirPods with wireless charging case on sale for $169.99.



The 2019 AirPods Pro feature Apple's H1 chip, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free. The wireless earbuds now include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise, and the Transparency mode allows you to let outside noise in. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.



As we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the AirPods Pro and a fantastic deal for premium wireless earbuds. This limited-time offer ends on May 8, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

AirPod deals:

