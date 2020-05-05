ADDA launches digital payment platform to rev up digital transformation

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA) has launched a digital payment platform - Abu Dhabi Pay – to accelerate the pace and impact of digital transformation and innovating more solutions and services aimed at facilitating the lives of Abu Dhabi residents and business communities.

TAMM is a product of Ghadan2, operated by ADDA, and developed through cooperation with all government entities in Abu Dhabi.

Through the app, customers will benefit from multiple safe payment options, one-time payments for multi-party services, and unified customer experiences on all government channels.

Similarly, government entities will benefit from a unified platform for all channels and support, reducing errors while boosting career development for employees.

The initiative demonstrates the proactive approach to government services now in place, with “TAMM” providing convenience to customers and government entities alike.

Payment channels

Payment channels include portals, mobile apps, PoS, and cash deposit machines where payment methods include e-debit, e-wallet, credit cards, and cash. Currently, digital wallet and credit card payments are available while direct bank debit and other solutions for cash management will be added to the platform.

“The launch of the new platform comes in line with Abu Dhabi government efforts to improve the quality of life for individuals and society in Abu Dhabi and to facilitate seamless and hassle-free access to all government services,” Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, said.

The government entities adopting the platform at this stage are the Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Health, Department of Energy, Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, and the General Administration of Customs, all of which have chosen to adopt the new platform for advantages such as ease of transfer, the ability to effectively transition and connect with the platform, and the need to unify the multiplicity of payment channels for the services provided.

Additionally, most of the government entities provide services to other parties that require the application of the single discount feature and multiple settlements.

"Looking ahead, we will integrate ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’ with all of the digital channels of the remaining entities. Following this process, we will distribute and connect point of sale (POS) devices to complete preparations and meet the required allocations with the government entity's systems," Mohamed Abdel Hameed Al Askar, Acting Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said.