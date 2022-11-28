Quick! 5-star Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are still on offer for Cyber Monday

The long and short of it is this: Cyber Monday 2022 has been a hoot, but good things never last. Thus, if you wanted to bag yourself a set of the excellent Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless (and can we just compliment you on your great taste there) you'd better make hay while the sun shines.

And those of you who have been searching all weekend for a top deal on Sennheiser's newest over-ears this Cyber Monday can count yourselves among a clued-up group – it's one of the most searched for sets of headphones right now. And we dig.

The good news is that against all of our predictions, they have seen a price cut! In the US, the cheapest they can be found is $287.98 at Amazon – a top saving of $61.97 (opens in new tab), an 18% price cut the likes of which which we've never seen before – but then, these cans only hit shelves in August.

In the UK, the best deal is £287.99 at Amazon (from £299.99) (opens in new tab) – a 4% saving, but again, we have to tell you that any discount here is gravy since they're so new and so good.

US: The best Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless deal

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was $349.95 now $287.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent – just see our five-star review (opens in new tab) of the product for our in-depth (frankly glowing) analysis. For this new 18%-off fee – and remember, they only arrived in August, so any discount is a novelty – you get excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level. Missed out on a Sony XM4 deal? This is the next best thing.

UK: The best Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless deal

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless: was £299.99 now £287.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

OK it's a 4% saving in the UK rather than the 18% one the US is enjoying, but Sennheiser's fourth generation wireless over-ear cans are excellent – just see our five-star review (opens in new tab). And remember, they only arrived in August, so discounts are not to be sniffed at, however small. You get excellent active noise-cancellation, a suite of impressive features plus admirable sound and call quality. They’re also light and comfortable – and the 60-hour battery is just another way in which they're unbeatable at the level. Considering them? We think you'll love them – they're TechRadar's headphones of the year, you know.

Need more info on why these Sennheisers are such a great deal this Cyber Monday? Well, if our in-depth five-star review doesn't wow you, try TechRadar's Managing Editor of Entertainment, Matt Bolton, who recently wrote an explanation on why the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are our headphones of the year – that's right, we've given these excellent headphones an award.

If you want the best Cyber Monday deal on Sony's WH-1000XM4 that's fine too, or the best Sony WF-1000XM4 deal for Cyber Monday (the in-ear variant) but we love the Sennheiser proposition for excellent features alongside great sound and seriously impressive stamina. In fact, all things considered, they might just edge it, you know. They're our headphones of the year for 2022 after all…

You can see all of the deals live now, wherever you are, listed below. And rest assured, if prices do drop again in the final hours of Cyber Monday, we'll update this missive.

