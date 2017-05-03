ABC to fund VR initiatives in partnership with Create NSW

The CEO of Create NSW has announced a partnership with the ABC (among others) that would provide funding for creative artworks that employ the use of Virtual Reality. The announcement occurred during the second iteration of the annual VR screen and technology event in Sydney, 360 Vision 2017.

Two separate funds of $120,000 each have been made available by Create NSW (formerly Screen NSW), ABC, Screen Australia, City of Sydney and AFTRS in order to fund “this exciting new area of visual storytelling.”

While one of these funds will be purely for screen-based media, the establishment of Create NSW also brings in artists from outside this industry and so the other fund will be divided between performing artists, visual artists, musicians, authors and museums.

David Anderson, Director of ABC TV, said “the ABC is proud to be partnering with Create NSW to provide opportunities for Australian content makers to experiment with the power and possibilities of virtual reality.”