75 of the best deals in the Labor Day sales you can still buy today

Labor Day is now well underway, and the Labor Day sales are flying – but you've only got until the end of the day to take advantage of the big savings currently available. There are some fantastic discounts on everything from mattresses to top tech products, but there's a lot to look through. So to save you time from scrolling through each retailer's sales, we've rounded up all the best deals you can buy today right here – 75 of them, in fact, from the likes of Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, Lowe's, Home Depot, Dell and more. They cover smart home goods, computing, furniture and even tool kits.

The discounts we're seeing in the Labor Day sales are easily comparable to the prices we tend to see around Black Friday – in fact, some products here have reached their lowest prices ever. As an example, the second-gen Echo Plus is on sale at Amazon for just $74.99 - that's half price, and the cheapest we've ever seen the smart speaker.

Or take this HP Pavilion laptop, which is rocking an RTX-2060 GPU and only costs $879.99, thanks to an epic $200 discount at HP. Meanwhile, Best Buy has $20 off some of the greatest Nintendo Switch games, and if you're looking for a mattress deal, well, let's just say you're in luck. There's $200 off Saatva's luxury mattresses, popular brand Purple has up to a $350 discount, and there are many, many more best-in-class deals below.

Just so you're warned, though, most of these deals will expire at midnight tonight, and a number of retailers have told us that some of the better prices here are likely to lead to sellouts before then. If you see something below that you want now, our advice is to grab it if it fits your budget. Here, then, are 75 of the best Labor Day deals that you can still take advantage of until the end of the day.

The best deals in the Labor Day sales on Monday

Apple AirPods with charging case: $159 $129.98 at Amazon

The standard second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Amazon, which sees them return to their lowest price ever. A great pickup for anyone with an iOS device, the AirPods feature great sound, a 5-hour battery life, and almost flawless device pairing.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd gen): $49.99 $29.99 at Amazon

For just $29, the Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most versatile, useful, and feature-packed pieces of tech you can buy for your home right now. Onboard is of course the latest Alexa voice assistant, which enables a whole host of media streaming options, smart home controls, and plenty of other useful features.

HP Pavilion 16.1-inch gaming laptop: $1,079.99 $879.99 at HP

$879.99 is a stunning price to be paying for an RTX 2060-equipped gaming laptop. However, you are sacrificing the speed of SSD storage to be able to grab those graphics at this price point. A 1TB hard drive will do you well for space, but if you're impatient, you might feel the pinch of the slower storage solution a little more.

iPad Air 2019 (256GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

This is a top price for one of the best tablets around at the moment - and it's now only $50 extra compared to the lower-capacity 64GB option. A great option for the iPad upgrader.View Deal

Apple iPhones: save up to $450 on a new iPhone with eligible trade-in at Apple

Trade-in that old iPhone and get up to $450 of a brand new flagship this weekend at the official Apple store. Fancy an iPhone 11? or maybe just an iPhone SE? The choice is yours right now as all new phones are eligible for this generous trade-in program. You don't even need to be trading in last year's iPhone either - they'll even take iPhone 6's for example.

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum: $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon

The i7 features visual navigation features to deal with obstacles and stairs, and features enhanced suction power to help clean up pet hair. It's compatible with Alexa - making cleaning crumbs as easy as “Roomba, clean under the kitchen table.” This matches its lowest price to date.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great affordable Android tablet for streaming, browsing and shopping and now it's even better thanks to this $50 discount at Best Buy, Need more storage? The 128GB version is also on sale right now for just $349.99 - another fine pickup if you'd like a little more room for those movies and games.

Fitbit Ace 2: $69.95 $49.95 at Best Buy

This kids fitness tracker is down to just under $50 this weekend, with a $20 discount. You're getting an OLED display here, with swim-proof tracking, call alerts, and parental controls as well.

Dell XPS 13: $1,249 $1,049.99 at Dell

Hurry! This Dell XPS 13 has just been reduced an additional $50 today for a total saving of $200 in total, although we can't say for how long. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this one's absolutely stunning value if you're looking for an extremely powerful ultrabook for both casual and work tasks.

Lenovo ThinkPad X390 laptop: $1,369 $749.99 at Lenovo

Save $619 on one of Lenovo's latest ThinkPad X390 laptops this weekend in the Labor Day sale. With a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, this Lenovo can hang with the best that Dell and HP can provide and can even offer something they don't have - full LTE capability.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Gen): $149.99 $74.99 at Amazon

Pick up one of the best smart speakers money can buy this weekend at Amazon for it's cheapest price ever. That $75 discount makes this one a real winner in our books and a prime pickup for those who want something a little more premium than the standard Echo Dot.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

What about a screen though? Well, you've got it with this great discount on the newest Echo Show 8 at Amazon this weekend. Just plonk this useful little device on any kitchen table, hallway mantle, or bedroom cabinet to enjoy a whole host of streaming and video calling capabilities.

LG 55-inch CX Series OLED 4K UHD TV: $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

With LG's latest a9 Gen 3 AI processor, ThinQ AI, Dolby Vision and a whole host of built-in voice assistant support, the LG CX series represent some of the most sought-after displays on the market. If you've been looking for a cheap OLED TV, don't miss this $300 discount at Best Buy.

Toshiba 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $179.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a cheap TV for a separate room, or you simply don't need the frills of a 4K display, you'll find this budget Toshiba has taken a $50 price cut at Best Buy this weekend. You're still getting plenty of features, with Fire TV bringing you a massive range of streaming apps and Alexa voice assistant compatibility as well.

Simplisafe home security system: $369.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Nectar: $400 off mattresses + $399 of free accessories at Nectar

If you're after a new mattress, this is the best-value Labor Day sale you'll find. Not only has Nectar slashed $400 off the price of its leading memory foam mattress, you'll also get $399 of free sleep accessories added to your order: two pillows, luxury sheets and a mattress protector. Don't sleep on this deal.

Tempur-Pedic: save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets

Purple: up to $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles

Lowe's: up to 35% off large appliances

Up to 40% off small kitchen appliances at Home Depot

Up to $60 off select air fryers at Home Depot

Apple HomePod: $299.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

The Apple HomePod is an underrated smart speaker - the sound quality is phenomenal, and if you pair a couple together you can achieve some stellar stereo sound. We're hopeful that Spotify support is incoming, but if you've got an Apple Music subscription this is bordering on a no-brainer if you want to truly enjoy tunes.

Adobe: Students and teachers save over 60% on Adobe Creative Cloud

TV deals

TCL 50-inch 4K UHD smart TV: $479.99 $269 at Amazon

A host of excellent features for an incredibly low $239 price tag make this TCL TV an impulse purchase. With Google Assistant and Alexa support, this 4K TV is super easy to use and fully compatible with a huge array of other smart home devices.

Hisense 70-inch H65 Series UHD Smart TV: $649.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

This phenomenally cheap Hisense H65 70-inch 4K TV deal has been discounted by $150 at Best Buy. It's isn't just a big screen tele, though. This Hisense model includes Dolby Vision HDR, HDR101, and a whole host of smart TV functionality, including Google Assistant support.

Sony 55-inch X750H 4K UHD TV: $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon

This stunning Sony X750H is now on sale at Amazon, knocking $200 off the asking price. That's an seriously great price considering this TV is still relatively new, and features Sony's latest 4K processor, Triluminos display technology, and a whole host of smart features.

Insignia 24-inch Smart HD Fire TV: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

This 24-inch Insignia smart TV has 720p resolution - which, at this small size, is more than enough to deliver vibrant picture clarity. Built-in Wi-Fi lets you stream your favorite shows and movies, and there's voice control too. At under $100, it's a bargain.

LG 70-inch UN7370 Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $899.99 $679.99 at Best Buy

This hefty $220 discount on a 70-inch LG UN7370 at Best Buy shouldn't be ignored. Not only is that an awesome price for such a massive TV from a well respected brand, but it doesn't skimp on the features either. LG's ThinQ AI, quad-core processing and Active HDR are all included here.

Laptop deals

Asus Vivobook 15.6-inch laptop: $599.99 $499.99 at Best Buy

You're saving $100 with this Asus Vivobook laptop deal in Best Buy's Labor Day sales. That's a great discount on an already excellently priced laptop, especially considering there's a 512GB SSD on offer. On top of that roomy storage, you'll also find 8GB RAM, a Ryzen 5 processor and AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics as well.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: $789.99 $549.99 at HP

For just $549, this HP 15 will take some beating when it comes to offering value for the money. A 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD make this a great laptop for productivity or entertainment. You can even upgrade to 16GB of RAM for $10 with HP's customization tool.

Asus VivoBook 11.6-inch laptop: $274.95 at Amazon

Asus ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Looking to get your game on? This Asus ROG Strix G15 has all the chops you'll need to run the latest games, has currently has a $100 discount courtesy of Best Buy's Labor Day sale. It's armed with a 10th gen i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD plus a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, so you won't have to worry about performance.



Microsoft Surface Laptop 3: $1,199.99 $899 at Best Buy

You can save yourself $300 on this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, which is now under a thousand bucks. This particular model comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 2565GB of storage. If you're looking for something smaller you'll also find the 13.5-inch model available for $799 as well.

HP Spectre Folio laptop: $1,299.99 $1,099.99 at HP

This HP Spectre Folio is a fantastic alternative to any MacBook or Dell XPS model, and even brings something new to the table with its stylish leather cover and look. Inside it's no slouch either, packing an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Gaming deals

Save up to 45% on Nintendo Switch accessories at Best Buy

Razer Mamba wired gaming mouse: $99.99 $46.99 at Newegg

The Labor Day sales have also hit gaming mice at Newegg, with this wired Razer Mamba number coming in under $50. That's an excellent price for a competitive level pointer with a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and Chroma RGB.

Alienware low profile RGB mechanical gaming keyboard: $159.99 $119.99 at Dell

Save $40 on this Alienware low profile mechanical gaming keyboard in Dell's Labor Day gaming sales right now. That's an excellent price for a fully programmable board, with anti-ghosting and audio controls as well.

Save on gaming monitors: From $169.99 at Best Buy

You'll find a range of gaming monitor deals available at Best Buy right now, with savings averaging $50 on each display. That leads to some nice price cuts on brands ranging from Alienware to the Acer Nitro line.

Alienware 7.1 gaming headset: $99.99 $84.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a gaming headset with both 7.1 surround sound, a noise-canceling microphone, and compatibility across Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC and mobile, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal under $100. This Alienware model comes in with a $15 discount in the Labor Day sales, bringing it even further into impulse buy territory.

Alienware Aurora R11 gaming PC: $899.99 $729.99 at Dell

If you want to take advantage of the Labor Day gaming sales, but don't want to get near a $1,000 price tag, this Aurora gaming PC deal might be for you. You're getting a hexa-core 10th generation i5 processor in here, with a 1TB hard drive, 8GB RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 super graphics as well.

Alienware 510M gaming mouse: $74.99 $59.99 at Dell

Save $15 on this Alienware gaming mouse. That doesn't sound like a lot, but when it brings a $75 mouse down to just $59.99, it's a much more exciting bargain. There's a 16,000 DPI optical sensor here, with ten configurable buttons and 5 settings for on the fly DPI alterations. If you're looking for a wireless gaming mouse, you can also pick up the 610M for $25 off at $74.99.

Alienware Pro mechanical gaming keyboard: $98.78 $85.99 at Amazon

With a massive array of customizable RGB lighting zones and 15 programmable macro keys, you were already picking up a good price for a mechanical gaming keyboard before these Labor Day sales. However, with an extra $12.79 off the final sales price you're getting an even better deal today.

Headphone deals

JBL Free true wireless earbuds: $149.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

Need a pair of true wireless earbuds but don't want to get too premium? You can save $70 on the JBL Free buds this weekend, bringing them down to a fantastic $79.99 sales price.

Sony WHCH710N wireless noise cancelling headphones: $199.99 $98 at Amazon

You're saving over $100 on these Sony wireless noise cancelling headphones, an excellent price that puts them at more than 50% off. Not only that, but this is the cheapest these cans have ever been, a perfect bargain if you're after mid-range headphones at budget pricing.

JBL Live 500BT wireless headphones: $149.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

If you prefer an overear fit, the JBL Live 500BT headphones are the natural choice for those who want the solid value of the JBL Free above. You can pick these awesome Bluetooth headphones up for $50 off their usual price at Best Buy, enjoying their great sound and 30 hours of battery life for a lot less.

Apple AirPods with charging case: $159 $129.98 at Amazon

The standard second-generation Apple AirPods are on sale right now at Amazon, which sees them return to their lowest price ever. A great pickup for anyone with an iOS device, the AirPods feature great sound, a 5-hour battery life, and almost flawless device pairing.

Jabra Elite 75t wireless earbuds: $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

The Jabra Elite 75t, one of the most popular sets of wireless earbuds are now matching their lowest ever price over at Amazon this week. Pick these up if you're searching for earbuds that look good, fit well, sound even better, and have plenty of battery life - over 7 hours in fact.

Electronic deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K plus Echo Dot bundle: $99.98 $79.98 at Amazon

Want a smart home setup without breaking the bank? Amazon's latest bundle includes an Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick together for $20 off, making it a perfect choice for those who want not just excellent streaming choices, but a handy voice assistant setup as well. It was previously $30 off, however, so it's not the cheapest price of the weekend.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa (HD): $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Kick start your home streaming setup with the best selling Amazon Fire TV Stick - now a whole 25% cheaper at Amazon. This 2019 version is fully primed for NetFlix, Youtube, Prime Video, Disney+ and all other popular HD streaming services so definitely don't miss it. Got a 4K TV? Choose the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa instead, which costs $49.99.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Another pick for those looking for a smart assistant to make life a little bit easier, the Amazon Echo Show 8 features a HD 8-inch screen and can stream, host video calls, have a heads up calendar or even look up recipes.

Samsung Galaxy Watch: $279.99 $239.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch, an excellent discount on an older but still powerful smartwatch. This is the 46mm stainless steel GPS version, but you'll find plenty more discounts across the range here as well.

Garmin vívoactive 3 GPS smartwatch: $ 279.99 $162.07 at Amazon

The Garmin vívoactive 3 is going for one of it's lowest ever prices right now on Amazon, making it a solid choice for those looking for a whole host of GPS and fitness tracking apps on the cheap. Definitely consider this one alongside the other options from Apple and Samsung, not least because it can get up to 7 days out of a single battery charge.

Apple Watch Series 3: $199 $169 at Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 3 is still an excellent choice for any smartwatch user. Sure, it's a little bulkier than the newer models, but it's still runs on the latest iOS and right now it's at its cheapest price ever at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, 40mm: $249.99 $209.00 at B&H Photo

Hot on the heels of the latest Apple Watches, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is a perfect for those who intend to use their smartwatch for fitness tracking primarily. B&H has a $40 discount currently, making this a great choice for those looking for an Android alternative.

Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance starter kit: $189.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

If you don't already have a hub or a smart device that can act as a hub for Philips Hue lightbulbs, you'll want to pick up this starter kit instead. With a $60 discount it's sitting at a particularly great price right now, as well.

Save 40% on select Philips Hue lightbulbs at Best Buy

If you want to smarten up your lighting you'll want to check out this range of Philips Hue lightbulbs, all discounted by 40% in the Best Buy Labor Day sales. Whether you're after simple white or the color ambiance range, you'll find prices as low as $14.99 here.

Appliance deals

Home Depot: 40% off select large appliances

Home Depot has a huge array of tempting prices on everything from washers to dryers, refrigerators and cooking ranges. There are price cuts of up to 40% off on top brands such as Whirlpool, Samsung and LG, which means you could potentially save hundreds of dollars.

Home Depot: up to 40% off small kitchen appliances

If you're on the hunt for a cabinet filler, then there are plenty more appliances on offer right now at Home Depot. Air fryers in particular have some big discounts, but there are also featured deals on Coffee makers, blenders and slow cookers.

Lowe's: up to 35% off large appliances

Lowe's Labor Day sale offers huge discounts on a number of large appliances. If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen, then don't miss these deals to save yourself some big bucks.

Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus (8Qt): $139.95 $99.95 at Amazon

There's a 29% discount on this Instant Pot Duo at Amazon today, bringing it down to a $99.95 sales price and saving you $40. That's a bargain for an appliance with 48 customizable presets and a cooking speed increase of around 70%.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum: $599.99 $399.99 at Newegg

Eufy Robovac 11S Slim: $229.99 $159.99 at Amazon

The 11S Slim is a really affordable model and with a steep discount we'd expect this one to sell fast based on its current popularity at Amazon. Featuring up to 100 minutes of 1300Pa suction, this should help keep your living space tidy without breaking the bank.

iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum | Automatic dirt disposal | Alexa compatible | $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Definitely on the high-end side, the i7+ features visual navigation features to deal with obstacles and stairs, while it features enhanced suction power to help clean up pet hair. It also has a self-emptying base for easy disposal of accumulated dirt. This matches its lowest price to date.

LG high-efficiency front-load washer: $1,099 $698 at Home Depot

Another top deal on a best seller, this LG front-loading washer is currently $400 off thanks to the Home Depot Labor Day sale. This one's packed with a whole range of tech from LG, including super-efficient wash cycles that will clean your loads in just 15 mins. It's also fully smart home enabled as well - perfect for pairing with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Ranges and stoves from $399.99 at Best Buy

There's a massive selection of ranges from the likes of Samsung, LG and cheaper brands on sale right now at Best Buy as well. With an extensive supply on offer, there's something to fit every space you're shopping for here.

Save up to 38% off lights and ceiling fans at Home Depot

Mattress deals

Nectar: $400 off mattresses + $399 of free accessories at Nectar

If you're after a new mattress, this is the best-value Labor Day sale you'll find. Not only has Nectar slashed $400 off the price of its leading memory foam mattress, you'll also get $399 of free sleep accessories added to your order: two pillows, luxury sheets and a mattress protector. Don't sleep on this deal. Deal ends: September 7, 2020

Purple: up to $350 off mattresses and sleep bundles

Purple is not only providing a flat discount on a whole range of select premium mattresses right now, but they're all heavily discounting sleep accessory bundles. Bought together, you'll be looking to save up to $350 - a huge amount when you consider how premium these mattresses are.



Saatva: $200 off all luxury mattress orders over $1,000

The Saatva Labor Day sale makes the company's luxury mattresses much better value. Right now, you can keeping its discounts upfront and simple. For all orders over $1,000 right now they'll instantly knock $200 off. That's a huge chunk of change, and a great option for people who simply want a mattress without the added free gifts that many over retailers are offering right now.

Avocado: save $200 on mattresses or $150 off bed frames at Avocado

Use code: LABORDAY200 at checkout to get some superb discounts on one of four Avocado eco-friendly mattresses at their official store. If you need a bed frame, you can take your savings even further with the code BED150 as well - a great bundle deal for those looking for a bargain on a leading brand.

Leesa: get up to $400 off mattresses

Leesa is offering a discount of up to $400 on a whole range of its excellent mattresses, starting at just $599 for the Original. For the maximum discount, you'll have to go for the Leesa Legend however, which is now all the way down to $1,449.

Eight Sleep: Save $150 on the Eight Sleep Pod plus 20% off accessories

Amerisleep: 30% off any mattress

You've got three stellar choices with the Amerisleep range - suitable for all sleep styles and with a 30% discount across the whole range to boot. The cheapest option, AS2, starts from just $734 this week, although you can also get a great deal on the super-plush AS5 for just $1294.30 right now.

Furniture deals

Home Depot: up to 30% off select furniture and decor

Home Depot: 10% off home office furniture purchases over $300

Use code HDOFFICE10 on all home office items over $300 and get 10% off instantly at Home Depot. There are hundreds of desks, chairs, and storage items on sale so there's never been a better time to create the perfect home office setup.

Lowe's: big savings on home decor and furniture

Lowe's is also discounting a wide range of home decor items as part of it's ongoing Labor Day sales. You'll find everything from large furniture items to soft furnishings here, including wall decor and kids' items as well.

Lowe's: up to 40% off bathroom furniture and fixtures

Give your bathroom a brand new look thanks to Lowe's great sale - now offering up to 40% off a huge array of bathroom furniture and fixtures. It's not just toilets here, but also items for the shower, new faucets, and even essential items for planned renovations.

Save up to 20% on kitchen fittings at Lowe's

If you're shopping for the finishing touches, you'll find plenty of kitchen fittings available for up to 20% off right now at Lowe's. Whether you're after the perfect faucets, cabinets or sinks, you'll find plenty of offers to satisfy a range of styles today.

Tablet and phone deals

2019 10.2-inch iPad - 128GB: $429 $399.98 at Amazon

View Deal

2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro Wifi + Cellular - 64GB | $1,149 $799 at B&H Photo

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite - 64GB: $349.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a great affordable Android tablet for streaming, browsing and shopping and now it's even better thanks to this $70 discount at Best Buy, Need more storage? The 128GB version is also on sale right now for just $349.99 - another fine pickup if you'd like a little more room for those movies and games.

Apple iPad Mini: $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Don't let it's size deceive you, the latest Apple iPad Mini is one fast little tablet. The A12 Bionic Chip and upgraded RAM lets this little beast speed through all but the most demanding of tasks. Pick it up right now at Amazon for $50 cheaper than it's usual price in the latest Labor Day sales.

iPad Air 2019 (256GB): $649.99 $549.99 at Best Buy

Ryobi cordless 5-tool combo kit: $149 at Home Depot

This Ryobi cordless tool mega-kit is an exclusive special buy at Home Depot and right now you can pick it up for just $149. A drill, saw, vacuum and light are all included here, as are the one-size-fits-all batteries and charger - everything you could need for a cheap DIY setup.

Save up to 41% on tools at Lowe's

Up to 30% off select tools at Home Depot

Hundreds of power and hand tools from top brands like Ryobi and Dewalt are currently on sale in the Home Depot Labor Day sales, just in time for those end of summer DIY projects. Whether you're simply looking for a set of allen wrenches or a full-blown set of power tools, you'll find appropriate discounts here.

Software deals

Adobe: Students and teachers save over 60% on Adobe Creative Cloud

This is technically a back to school deal, but since it's such amazing value, we thought we'd throw it in for good measure. If you're a student or teacher, you're eligible to pay just $19.99 a month for full access to Adobe Creative Cloud, which includes 20+ apps, namely Photoshop, Illustrator and Acrobat Pro.

ExpressVPN: 1 year | $12.95 $6.67 per month and 3 months FREE

With fast speeds, 24/7 live chat, and best-in-class encryption, ExpressVPN is TechRadar's #1 trusted offshore VPN for privacy and unblocking content worldwide. Get it today with a no-hassle 30-day money-back guarantee, a massive 49% discount off suggested retail price AND 15 months for the price of 12. Fantastic value.

Bitdefender Antivirus Plus 2020: 1 year | $59.99 $23.99 | 60% off

Bitdefender has established a name for itself as one of the best -and most competitively priced - antivirus packages around. This generous 60% discount bundles in a year of premium antivirus protection, a bonus VPN and their Safepay software, which ensures you don't fall prey to any pesky ransomware.

Other deals

Polaroid Originals 4723 camera: $112.06 $93.70 at Amazon

The Polaroid Originals 4723 camera has taken a price cut to under $100 at Amazon this week. That's excellent news for anyone looking to get into instant photography ahead of the holiday season, especially considering the Labor Day sales have dropped the price down to its lowest position ever.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Kick Scooter: $589 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $189 on this awesome Segway Ninebot electric scooter, bringing it down to the cheapest price we've ever seen. This scooter will go the distance thanks to its 300-watt motor, which is capable of speeds of up to 15mph and a maximum range of 15 miles on a single charge. Plus, it's lightweight at 27.6 lbs and features an easy to use folding mechanism for easy storage.

More Labor Day sales

Lowes Labor Day sale: Save up to 40% on smart home items, appliances, and more

Some of the best price cuts in the Lowes Labor Day sale are on home appliances such as refrigerators, and electronics - there's up to 40% off smart home items. But there are also discounts on just about everything you can think of: power tools, grills, home decor, garden equipment. It's well worth a browse.

Home Depot Labor Day sale: Get up to 40% off appliances

The top destination for all things appliances, Home Depot is also a fantastic option if you're looking for some cheap tools, furnishings, and even smart home items. Not only is it's Labor Day Sale particularly generous, but it's also got plenty of free delivery options on larger items too.

