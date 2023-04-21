7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (April 21)

Last weekend marked the beginning of the end for shows including The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Barry, but this week’s crop of new streaming service arrivals sees a clean sweep of original content making its way to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and HBO Max.

Headlining our pick of recommendations is Ghosted on Apple TV Plus, a globe-trotting espionage thriller starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, while The Diplomat and Dead Ringers lead the pack on Netflix and Prime Video, respectively.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven new movies and TV shows to catch on streaming services over the next few days.

Ghosted (Apple TV Plus)

The Gray Man stars Chris Evans and Ana de Armas reunite on Apple TV Plus this weekend in new spy thriller Ghosted.

Helmed by Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody director Dexter Fletcher, this romcom-cum-action flick follows Cole, an old-school romantic who falls for the mysterious Sadie, who just so happens to be a CIA special agent. Sparks fly (quite literally), and the pair are quickly swept up in an international adventure to save the world.

Adrian Brody, Amy Sedaris, Tate Donovan and Tim Blake Nelson also star in Ghosted, which probably won’t make it onto our list of the best Apple TV Plus movies given its decidedly lukewarm critical reception.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Like Apple TV Plus, Netflix has espionage drama in its sights this weekend, with The Diplomat now streaming in its entirety.

This eight-episode thriller series – from Homeland, The West Wing and Grey's Anatomy writer Debora Cahn – stars Keri Russell as an American ambassador to the UK whose arrival in London coincides with a major international crisis. Rufus Sewell and Ali Ahn count among the show’s supporting cast.

Critics have described The Diplomat as “glossy” and “efficient,” suggesting it could be among the best Netflix shows to arrive in 2023 so far.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Dead Ringers (Prime Video)

Rachel Weisz plays a pair of twins in Prime Video’s gender-swapped, present-day adaptation of David Cronenberg's 1988 film, Dead Ringers.

From Succession and Normal People writer Alice Birch, this six-episode series follows two genetically identical gynecologists, Beverly and Elliot, who perform ethically questionable medical procedures on infertile women.

Sure, that synopsis sounds suitably bleak, but Dead Ringers has been praised for its “infectious” black humor and Weisz’s “powerhouse” performance. Sounds to us like this one could make its way onto our list of the best Prime Video shows of the year.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix)

Here’s one for the adults-who-still-want-to-be-kids: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is now streaming on Netflix.

This 30th anniversary special episode of the hit 1990s superhero series reunites much of the original’s shows cast – including David Yost, Walter E. Jones and Barbara Goodson – for one last hurrah against an old enemy. Expect bright colors and bad special effects aplenty.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Given the current furore surrounding AI chatbots, image-generators and song-makers, it was only a matter of time before a streaming service engaged with the subject.

In Peacock’s Mrs. Davis, a nun – Sister Simone (Betty Gilpin) – takes on a powerful but dangerous AI program that may as well be thought of as the logical conclusion to the likes of ChatGPT, Bard and Bing AI. To say more risks ruining the show’s biggest surprises, but in our Mrs. Davis review , we described the series as “an uneven but ultimately entertaining and thought-provoking ride into a questionable AI chatbot future.”

The first four episodes of Mrs. Davis are available to stream now on Peacock , with the remaining six installments set to arrive weekly every Thursday through May 18.

Now available to stream on Peacock.

Fired on Mars (HBO Max)

Luke Wilson leads the voice cast of new animated comedy sci-fi series Fired on Mars, which is now streaming on the soon-to-be-rebranded HBO Max .

From Nate Sherman and Nick Vokey, this eight-episode satire – which critics have called “existential and irreverent” – follows a jobless Mars resident who struggles to come to terms with his new place in the, well, universe. Tim Heidecker, Jeff Cooper and Pamela Adlon are among the show’s supporting voice cast.

Now available to stream on HBO Max.

Wild Isles (Prime Video)

David Attenborough fans, listen up! The veteran broadcaster, biologist, natural historian, author and all-round good guy’s new series, Wild Isles, is now streaming on Prime Video.

Having already aired on the BBC in the UK, this five-episode documentary – whose final installment was the subject of intense political controversy (opens in new tab) – takes a microscope to the natural history of the oft-under-appreciated British Isles. This isn't one to miss if you’re a fan of birds, badgers and… Bambis.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.