Microsoft ChatGPT event live: all the big A.I news for Bing, Windows and more

Microsoft is ready to reveal some exciting new projects, most of which may be tied to ChatGPT, the powerful new AI-chatbot that's captured the imaginations of consumers, students, businesses, and anyone with a job it could replace.

That is, for the moment, just a guess. Microsoft invited me out to its Redmond, Washington, campus with little more than a promise of cool stuff, face time (from an audience perspective) with company CEO Satya Nadella, and hands-on experiences with whatever the company unveils.

While Microsoft's been mum about the purpose of this secretive event, which it's not even live-streaming, most signs point to ChatGPT. It comes just weeks after Microsoft invested $10 billion (opens in new tab) in OpenAI's white-hot chatbot. Plus OpenAI CEO Sam Altman all but confirmed the news when he tweeted a photo of himself and Nadella (opens in new tab) at Microsoft's campus with the caption, "hello from redmond! excited for the event tomorrow."

The event has all the earmarks of a strategic flag planting with AI as the newly claimed territory. Microsoft could announce ChatGPT integration not only with the anticipated Bing search engine, but with Windows 11 (or Windows 12), Office, Teams, and the Edge browser.

We'll know more starting at 10am PT / 6pm GMT (or 4am AEST on February 8, for those in Australia). The keynote should last an hour and could be packed with announcements. Stay here for all the latest updates.