6 new TV shows and movies on Netflix this week

13 Reasons Why season 4 (Netflix)

Netflix's controversial but enormously popular teen drama ends this week, as the characters prepare to graduate from Liberty City High School and move on with their lives. Now, the characters have to reconcile with everything that's happened in the last few eventful years before they can take that next step, as well as contending with a new dark secret that has to be kept under wraps.

Streaming on Netflix from June 5

The Last Days of American Crime (Netflix)

Boy, it sure is fortunate for Netflix that it can carry on releasing movies while the theaters around the world are closed until July. The latest new movie on the platform is The Last Days of Crime, based on a comic book by popular writer Rick Remender and artist Greg Tocchini. It's about a group of criminals banding together to pull off one last big score before the US government broadcasts a mind-altering signal that stops people from purposefully committing crimes.

Starring Édgar Ramírez. Michael Pitt, Anna Brewster and Sharlto Copley, it looks like forgettable-but-fun action fare, which is absolutely better than nothing as VOD release schedules start to dry up. Olivier Megaton, who directed Taken 2 and Taken 3, is behind this film.

Streaming on Netflix from June 5

Queer Eye season 5 (Netflix)

Queer Eye returns for another heartwarming season of uplifting makeovers, this time in Philadelphia. The emphasis is on 10 'everyday heroes' in season 5, including a priest and a young mother, who each get treatment from the Fab Five that elevates their sense of self. If you're in need of feel-good TV this week, this should do the trick.

Streaming on Netflix from June 5

Hannibal seasons 1-3 (Netflix)

Okay, this isn't a new show, but this week Netflix US gets the complete three-season run of NBC's Hannibal to stream (UK Netflix users have had it for years), which is one of the best TV shows of the past decade. While the series was cancelled, it tells a complete three-season arc about the relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) and psychiatrist (and secret cannibal) Hannibal Lecter. What starts as a very intense working relationship between the pair develops into something of a twisted romance, in the midst of elaborate murders and fine dining.

Season 1 is a traditional police procedural but with a lot of style, before seasons 2 and 3 become more deeply serialized, ambitious and strange. The show's unique tone is largely attributed to creator Bryan Fuller (Pushing Daisies, American Gods). A Hannibal revival has been touted before, but we'd argue it doesn't need one. These three seasons wrap up perfectly, and its excellent supporting cast features Laurence Fishburne and Caroline Dhavernas.

Streaming on Netflix from June 5

Spelling the Dream (Netflix)

This new documentary focuses on the trend of Indian American children dominating at the US National Spelling Bee since the late '90s. It tells the stories of four kids on their way to competing in the prestigious contest, and the hard work it takes to get up on stage and spell words you've probably never heard of. Be warned: these kids will make you feel stupid.

Streaming on Netflix from June 3

Fuller House: The Farewell Season (Netflix)

The Olsen Twins-free revival of the '90s sitcom wraps the second half of its fifth and final season this week. In this set of episodes, Steph (Jodie Sweetin) and Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch) adjust to life in their family-filled house with their new baby. This many seasons into Fuller House, you'll probably know whether this is your sort of show or not.

Streaming on Netflix from June 5