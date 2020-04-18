6 new TV shows and movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu this weekend

Every weekend, we somehow worry that streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video will eventually run out of cool stuff to watch while we're stuck inside. Pleasingly, that's not been the case so far since the global quarantine began, with months of shows backed up to keep us entertained for the foreseeable future.

Below, you can read our selection of what's new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and more this weekend. They include a great new sitcom, a weighty biopic and an utterly ludicrous-sounding reality TV show.

Too Hot To Handle

(Image credit: Netflix)

Before we get into the heavier stuff, here's your latest adrenaline shot of reality TV nonsense. A bunch of young and good-looking singles head to an island for what they expect to be a summer of hook-ups. What they soon learn, though, is that no one can indulge in so much as a kiss without the $100,000 prize money going down. After Love is Blind, Netflix is doubling down on reality dating show formats that make you say "huh?" Here's what we made of Too Hot to Handle.

Now streaming on Netflix

BlackAF (Netflix)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Created by and starring Kenya Barris, the writer/producer behind Black-ish, one of the better modern family sitcoms of the past decade, BlackAF stars Barris as a fictional version of himself. Co-starring Parks and Rec's Rashida Jones as his wife Joya, BlackAF has drawn a lot of comparisons to Black-ish, with critics noting it's a more unfiltered take on a family sitcom than Barris' previous effort (stylistically it's very different, too, since it's presented as a mockumentary). Netflix describes it as "Black-ish meets Curb Your Enthusiasm", which makes sense, given that the show explores Barris grappling with his own real-life success and what that means. We've seen the first episode, and it's well worth checking out.

Now streaming on Netflix

Bosch season 6 (Amazon Prime Video)

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

One of Amazon's longest-running originals, the compelling police drama Bosch enters its penultimate season this weekend on the streaming service. You might want to give it a shot if you've never seen it: the show, starring Titus Welliver, is a big enough cult hit that Amazon renewed it for a seventh season before this one was even released. In this sixth season, the titular Harry Bosch has to figure out why a medical physicist was killed, uncovering a plot that has potentially disastrous implications for the city of LA. Ask a Bosch fan, and they'll probably tell you it's an underrated show. If you fancy giving a new show a try, you've now got 60 episodes to enjoy.

Now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Here's how to watch Bosch season 6 online.

Sergio

(Image credit: Netflix)

Starring Wagner Moura of Narcos fame and Knives Out's Ana de Armas, this biopic is about UN diplomat Sérgio Vieira de Mello, who was killed in a suicide bombing in 2003. This latest Netflix original movie explores the diplomat's relationship with his wife, and the assignment that would tragically result in his death.

Now streaming on Netflix

Devs (Hulu, BBC iPlayer)

(Image credit: Raymond Liu/FX)

Created by Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation), Devs is a moody and gorgeous-looking thriller about a woman whose partner suddenly dies while working for a mysterious tech company. It features Parks and Rec's Nick Offerman in a role that couldn't be more different from Ron Swanson, and Devs swerves from being a drama about a cold Silicon Valley tech company into horror and sci-fi territory. This miniseries has just ended this week in the US, and you can stream the finale on Hulu now. In the UK, it's just begun, with two episodes to watch now on iPlayer as part of the BBC's overall deal with cable network FX.

Now streaming on Hulu (US) and BBC iPlayer (UK)

Mrs America (Hulu)

(Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Mrs America is a star-studded FX miniseries set in the '70s and focused on the Equal Rights Amendment, which would've grant the same rights to women around employment and other areas of life that men enjoyed. Cate Blanchett plays Phyllis Schlafly, a conservative activist who managed to block the ERA's ratification. This drama also spotlights feminists of the era who supported the amendment like Gloria Steinem, and counts Elizabeth Banks, Rose Byrne and Sarah Paulson in its ensemble cast.

UK viewers, you'll have to wait for Miss America to come to BBC2 later this year.

Now streaming on Hulu