512GB Apple Mac Mini M1 crashes down to just $749 at Amazon - its cheapest price

Today's deals at Amazon have just yielded a return to the lowest price yet on the latest Apple Mac Mini M1, which is just $749 (was $899) thanks to a $50 saving applied at checkout.

A total discount of $150 brings this 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD model right back down to its Black Friday price - making it an absolute bargain if you were thinking about picking up one of these great little desktops.

While rocking a small footprint, having the latest Apple M1 processor really makes these diminutive machines punch above their weight class. This 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD model will quite happily zip through both casual and work applications while having a nice, decent amount of storage for all your files and apps. For design work or music production, in particular, it's hard to find a better bang for the buck machine for creatives right now.

It is worth noting that this Apple Mac Mini M1 deal at Amazon is currently set for a late December delivery date. That means you won't be getting this one by Christmas if you were thinking about picking one up.

Outside the US? Check out the best Apple Mac Mini M1 deals in your region just below.

Apple Mac Mini M1 deals at Amazon

Apple Mac Mini M1 (512GB): $899 Apple Mac Mini M1 (512GB): $899 $749 at Amazon

Save $150 at Amazon today and bag yourself the latest Apple Mac Mini M1 in its 512GB for its cheapest price yet. If you're looking for a fantastically powerful little machine that will fit on any desk, comes with the latest iOS updates, and will absolutely blaze through any number of design, work, or casual applications, then the Apple Mac Mini M1 is a great choice.

Amazon - see all of today's Apple deals at this retailer

Alternatively, check out this week's best MacBook deals if you're looking to go mobile.