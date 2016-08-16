5 Best smartphones under Rs 10,000

Trending
The mobile landscape is undergoing a drastic shift with companies like LeEco, Lenovo, Xiaomi and Asus redefining the definition of budget devices. Smartphones under Rs 10,000 these days are not full of compromises, poor cameras and sluggish performance.

In fact, devices in this price range are becoming more than capable of giving a fight to the mid-range, sometimes even flagship handsets of the world.  
 

What's even better is the fact that these smartphones won't break the  bank and will give you a seamless experience at a staggeringly low cost.

 Here are the 5 best smartphones you can buy for under Rs 10,000 right now. 

1/5 Xiaomi Redmi 3S/Redmi 3S Prime

 The Redmi 3S  sports a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an  octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor clocked at 1.1GHz clubbed  with the Adreno 505 GPU, a 4,100mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 16GB  internal storage.

The elder brother, the Redmi 3S Prime  ups the ante with 32GB internal storage, 3GB of RAM as well as the  inclusion of a fingerprint sensor. The CPU, GPU, battery and screen size  remains the same.

On the imaging front, both smartphones come with a 13MP rear camera with  f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (phase detection autofocus), HDR mode and 1080p  video recording and a 5MP front camera.

Both smartphone runs MIUI 7.5.5 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow and  support 4G Wi-Fi, GPRS/ EDGE, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and Micro-USB as  connectivity. Both devices also offer dualSIM functionality.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi 3S Prime review

2/5 LeEco Le1s Eco

The LeEco Le 1s Eco features an all metal design, a 1.85 GHz MediaTek  Helio X10 processor, 32GB of non-expandable internal storage and 3GB of  RAM.

The smartphone has a 5.5inch, full HD IPS display with a pixel density  of 401 PPI. It also has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for scratch resistance.  On the software front, The phone runs on Le Eco's own EUI, running on  top of Android 5.0 Lollipop.

The smartphone has a 13MP rear camera with a f/2.0 aperture and a 5MP  front camera. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back,  which is extremely fast and snappy.

Also Read: LeEco Le1s Eco review

3/5 Xiaomi Redmi Note 3

The Redmi Note 3 comes with an all-metal design, a 5.5-inch full HD  display and a hexa-core Snapdragon 650 processor. The 16GB variant comes  with 2GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery unit.

The Redmi Note 3 was Xiaomi's first ever handset to pack a fingerprint  scanner, which is placed right below the camera sensor and is extremely  accurate. On the imaging front, the device has a 16MP rear camera with a  dual LED flash and a 5MP front shooter.

The device runs on Xiaomi’s own MIUI7 running atop Android 5.1 Lollipop  and has held the title of the best budget smartphone in our books for  quite some time now. There is also a 32GB variant with 3GB of RAM priced  slightly higher at Rs 11,999.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 review 

4/5 Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus

The Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus comes with a 5-inch full HD display, a  Snapdragon 615 64-bit octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and a 2,750mAh  battery.

The K5 Plus easily handles day-to-day tasks like web browsing, running  social networking apps, taking pictures and so on. The Adreno 405 GPU is  easily able to handle casual games such as Candy Crush, Subway Surfer  and Cut the Rope.

What is missing though is a fingerprint sensor, for which you can look  at the Lenovo Vibe K4 Plus, which is available online for Rs 10,999,  thus just missing the eligibility criteria for this comparison.

On the imaging front, the Vibe K5 Plus comes with a 13MP rear camera  with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 5-piece lens system and a 5MP front  camera. The rear camera is above average and is quite capable in  well-lit situations.

Also Read: Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus review

5/5 Asus Zenfone Max

Asus recently launched the new ZenFone Max. It is available in two  variants, one with 2 GB of RAM for Rs 9,999 and one with 3GB of RAM for  Rs 12,999.

The Asus ZenFone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 615 processor, the  Adreno 405 GPU clocked at 550MHz, 32GB internal storage, a 5.5-inch HD  IPS display and 2GB/3GB of RAM. On the software front, the smartphone  runs Asus's own ZenUI 2.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

It comes with a 13MP rear camera with a dual LED flash and Asus's  PixelMaster 2.0 technology, a 5MP front camera and microSD card support  (up to 64GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 3G, GRPS/EDGE, GPS,  Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi.

The distinctive feature of the Asus ZenFone Max remains its colossal  5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 914 hours  of standby time and 38 hours of talk time.

Also Read: Asus Zenfone Max review 

