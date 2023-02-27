2 million Cosori air fryers are being recalled – do you have one?

Audio player loading…

Two million Cosori air fryers are being recalled due to safety concerns. The firm is voluntarily recalling and replacing certain models of air fryer after an investigation identified that the closed-end crimp connectors within the recalled air fryers – responsible for establishing electrical connections between certain wires – can pose an increased risk of fire and burn hazards.

Cosori makes some of the best air fryers, and is one of the leading air fryer brands in the US as a result, so there are lots of these models out there. In cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Health Canada, and Mexico Procuraduría Federal del Consumidor (Profeco), Cosori has announced a consumer notice. Here are the affected air fryers, and what to do if you have one.

Which Cosori air fryers are affected?

(Image credit: Cosori)

The affected models were sold between June 2018 through December 2022 for between $70 and $130. They were sold at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores nationwide, along with popular online resellers such as Amazon (opens in new tab), Lowe's (opens in new tab) and Walmart (opens in new tab).

The units are 3.7qt and 5.8qt and were sold in black, gray, white, blue and red colors.

3.7qt models

CP137-AF-RXB

CP137-AF-RXR

CP137-AF-RXW

CO137-AF

5.8qt models

CP158-AF-R19

CP158-AF-RXW

CP158-AF-RXR

CAF-P581-BUSR

CAF-P581-AUSR

CAF-P581-RUSR

CO158-AF

Smart 5.8qt models

CS158-AF

CS158-AF-RXB

CS158-AF-R19

CAF-P581S-BUSR

CAF-P581S-RUSR

CAF-P581S-AUSR

Other models

CP137-AF

CP158-AF

CO158-AF-RXB

CP258-AF

How to check which Cosori air fryer you have

To find out if you have an air fryer on recall, you'll need to locate the model number and batch number (B/N) on your product. These can be found on the underside of your appliance.

To find your model number...

(Image credit: Cosori)

To find your manufacturing batch number (B/N)...

(Image credit: Cosori)

What to do if you have a Cosori air fryer on recall?

If your Cosori air fryer is one of the above mentioned then you need to stop using it immediately.

You'll need to complete the recall registration form (opens in new tab) by inputting your model and B/N, and upload three images in order to email at CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com, or visit cosori.com and click on the “Important Voluntary Safety Recall. Learn More” banner at the bottom of the page for more information. You can head to that page directly by clicking here. (opens in new tab)

Cosori is offering a replacement air fryer to all affected customers free of charge. Even if the air fryer isn't in a working condition or you don't have the original receipt you still claim for a replacement. And if you don't want a replacement air fryer then you can chose from a selection of other Cosori products including a kettle, toaster or pressure cooker, depending on the model of your air fryer.

To check the status of your replacement you can login (opens in new tab) with your registered email and registration number. If you have any further questions, there's the toll-free recall support hotline at 888-216-5974 Monday - Friday, 8 am - 5 pm EST that you can reach out on.

Does this mean that all Cosori air fryers are not safe?

Rest assured; you can still cook french fries in an air fryer, french toast in an air fryer and even fudgy brownies in an air fryer in a Cosori air fryer as long as it's not affected. Here's what Cosori has to say about offering this recall:

"The health and safety of COSORI users is our highest priority. All of our products are rigorously and routinely tested for consumer safety and are in full compliance with established industry standards. COSORI is committed to the safety of those who use and love our products, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience."