<a id="elk-899d334a-a00e-497c-8b92-6cb5ec5b0dc0"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-here">Black Friday is here</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="3543c1b5-ffc3-4d34-9480-2e245dd2a49e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="UeRArhk5wRGe7LpZGhcqPH" name="Op7 (1)" alt="Collage of tech from the Black Friday sales in the UK, including headphones, TVs, coffee machines, smart home tech, wearables and Kindles." src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/UeRArhk5wRGe7LpZGhcqPH.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="6fcc2739-2756-4c9c-9c75-eee45d6aa220">Black Friday is already here! Yes, I know the day itself is actually tomorrow, but the sales have already been live for weeks now. I've spent the last month tracking all the top offers at the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys, Very, John Lewis, and more, to bring you this definitely guide to all of the best Black Friday deals. Join me as I share all of the top offers in my live coverage, including the biggest bargains and unmissable price cuts on top-rated tech that we've tested and love here at TechRadar. There's lots to talk about, so let's get into it.</p>