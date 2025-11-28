<a id="elk-04e63419-f4a6-418c-96fa-3b0ac02c8ead"></a><h2 id="black-friday-is-here">Black Friday is here!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="7a9ee8ca-f67b-4e73-993d-7de1920910c4"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="ZwngYpCLZQjBZjaBiQMN8X" name="Op5" alt="Black Friday deals 2025" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/ZwngYpCLZQjBZjaBiQMN8X.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="c90479c0-b66a-4188-9cf5-b0d0f0fd318a">We've made it to Black Friday. As someone who's been following the sales since they surprisingly kicked off at the start of the month, it's been a bit of a slog, but, at last, the day is upon us. With everything kicking off so early, I've got a good grasp of all the best Black Friday deals that are available today, so you can stick with me as I share all of the top offers that I'd buy over the next few days. I'm going to start with a few rapid fire highlights.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>