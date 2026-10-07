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All the best Prime Day deals at Amazon UK — 90+ top offers on day 2 from Ninja, Kindle, Nintendo, Shark, Apple, and more
We're into the final day of the Prime Big Deal Days sale
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It's the second and final day of this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale. Effectively the second Prime Day sale of the year, it's been another deals extravaganza at Amazon UK, featuring savings on everything from tech and toys, to fashion and home essentials. If you're just checking it out for the first time, I've rounded up all of the best deals still available right here, including some top-rated tech and basket-filling bargains.
• Browse the full Prime Big Deal Days sale
I've been covering Amazon's Prime Day sales for almost a decade now as a deals hunter, so I've learnt a lot in that time about how to find all of the best offers. I'm also using our price tracking data to share offers that are some of the best we've seen — or at least rival them given recent price hikes and stock shortages in some categories.
What I've found with this sale is that it remains one of the better times of the year to pick up Amazon devices. That's clear with some of the price cuts to Kindles, Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, Fire TVs, and so on. One of the highlights from the sale is the Amazon Kindle for £84.99 (was £134.99) — that's the lowest price this year.
I've also found dozens of excellent offers in many other categories. I've summarised the highlights below, but some I want to shout out in particular are the Nintendo Switch 2 for a record-low price, the terrific Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush for £83.99 (was £105) and the handy Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs for £15.95 (was £19.95).
As we're into the final day of the sale now, some products are at risk of selling out, so I'll be highlighting our favourite offers here at TechRadar until it ends so you don't miss out. It could be a good opportunity to spread out your shopping ahead of this year's upcoming Black Friday deals in November.
Just remember, you need an Amazon Prime membership to access most of these offers, but new and returning subscribers can get a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to cover you for the sale.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — quick links
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Fire, Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: extra 15% off for Prime members
- Apple: up to £80 off iPads & Apple Watch
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 60% off Philips & Oral-B
- Cameras: up to 20% off DJI & GoPro
- Essentials: cleaning & groceries from £2
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: record-low Nintendo Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Anker & Sony
- Laptops: from £127
- Tablets: up to 50% off Fire tablets
- TVs: from £129.99
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Samsung & Oura from £31
My top 12 deals at Amazon UK
At almost £30, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget fitness tracker. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display, and battery life is also not a problem, with 13 days on a single charge.
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This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Given that the console was only recently hit with a price hike, I'm surprised that you can score such a big price cut on it right now, so definitely take advantage while you can if you've been thinking of picking it up, as this price almost certainly won't be beaten all year.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's one of the best budget Windows laptops in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use and a solid amount of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
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The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get spare brush head and a carry case included for free.
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I own a similar Shark vacuum, and I can't praise them enough for the Anti-Hair Wrap tech that has saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and battery life is an impressive 50 minutes.
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The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before.
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Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price — one that we last saw during Black Friday. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym goers.
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I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors.
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I'm not sure how I feel about smart rings, but our fitness editor, Matt Evans, is a big fan of the Oura Ring 4. He said it was "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech is now down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon — although be warned that some sizes and colours are selling out.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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This updated Sonos Era 100 is no longer our number one pick as the best speaker you can buy, but it's still one of the top options out there. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size, with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile, allowing you to connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and stream music to it from multiple streaming services. The affordable launch price was a standout in our Sonos Era 100 SL review, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Deals under £50
I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user.
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This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door.
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As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30.
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Sure, all of the fancy TVs, laptops, appliances and headphones are the exciting part of any Prime Day sale, but it's also a good chance to stock up on some handy essentials. So, how about a whopping 100 AA batteries for under £15? That'll keep you going for a while.
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The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price.
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This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It sports a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it can still recharge many mobiles up to two times over. There's only a single port to charge one device at a time but that's not a huge issue if you just want a cheap power bank for your phone.
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The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is an excellent deal on an entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder and a travel case included for free.
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I bought this massage gun myself and found it to be excellent value for money, so I definitely recommend it at this record-low price. It's easy to use, quiet, has four attachments to target different muscles and has six speed settings to suit your preferred pressure. The detachable handle is a nice addition, too, so you can easily reach your back.
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Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap for Prime Day.
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This small desk fan has been a popular buy all summer as it's a cheap yet powerful option, so it's worth shouting out again while it's on sale for Prime Day. It's not the most advanced fan out there, but you get three speed settings and quiet operation, which makes it a good choice for your desk while working or on the side table at night.
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If you picked up those USB cables for cheap, you might also want a charger plug to use with them. There are several on sale right now at Amazon, but I like this Ugreen option the best. It's a 100W fast charger with three USB-C ports and one USB-A port, offering support for multiple phones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and more, with the option to charge more than one at a single time with the correct arrangement. The small and compact design, is the ideal finishing touch.
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If you want a cheap and basic Bluetooth speaker, then you can't go wrong with this Anker Soundcore for a little over £20. Sure, it's not going to give you the biggest and boldest audio quality, but it's still a solid option at an affordable price. Battery life is an impressive 24 hours, too, so it's great to use around the home or take it with you when on the go.
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The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This handy kitchen gadget is now at its lowest-ever price.
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A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, TVs, appliances and more. Remote controls, voice controls, schedules, energy monitoring features and more are all handled in the free smartphone app.
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This bundle featuring the latest Xbox Wireless Controller and a USB-C charging cable is now available for £39.99 on Amazon. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on, as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that hasn't happened for a long time.
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I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 15% off.
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This Warmco Portable handheld fan is a slightly more high-tech and serious-looking device. Again, we haven't reviewed it, but it does have good Amazon reviews and the price is right thanks to this current deal. According to the user reviews, this looks to be a surprisingly powerful little fan that's capable of 3 to 13 hours of operation per charge.
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If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2921 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints.
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As someone who grew up playing one of these on family holidays, I can't help but be incredibly tempted to pick up the super-cool Lego Game Boy as a display piece while it's over £10 off at Amazon. And I'm sure many other retro gamers out there would love it as a gift this Christmas.
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I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was on Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal.
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The Wolfbox MF50 is a convenient and extremely easy-to-use air duster, with a single button to cycle through fan speeds, a trigger to fire out the air, and several different attachments to choose between depending on the cleaning job you need it for. It's completely wireless with USB-C charging and lasts up to four hours on a single charge on the lowest setting, too.
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Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises.
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Here's a cheap and cheerful 256GB MicroSD card for under £40 in the latest Amazon Prime Day sale. It's wild that this has been as low as £15 in the past, but this is where we're at with storage costs right now. Whether you need it for a camera, phone, tablet or Nintendo Switch, it'll expand the storage available in the device for more photos, videos, apps, games, or whatever else you need.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Appliances
A smart kettle feels like a bit of a gimmick, but if you make a variety a different hot drinks that taste better when brewed at specific temperatures, then I could see a reason why you'd want to invest in this Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle. With this discount, it's much easier to justify a purchase compared to the steep full price.
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I own a similar Shark vacuum, and I can't praise them enough for the Anti-Hair Wrap tech that has saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and battery life is an impressive 50 minutes.
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The Dyson V8 is now older, but it remains one of the top affordable vacuums and also one of the best Dyson vacuums – period. This still more-than-capable vacuum comes with a couple of essential attachments for cleaning around the home. Given its age and basic features, it's a struggle to recommend it at its full price, but now that it's discounted so heavily at Currys, it's an easy recommendation.
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For homes where small spills and stains are a regular problem, this Vax SpotWash Duo could be a smart buy while it's almost half-price on Amazon. You get a handful of useful attachments included to tackle different types of problems and pet messes, as well as a small bottle of cleaning solution to get you started.
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One of the biggest and best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this heavily reduced Tefal XXL. It's a huge 11L model that's considerably cheaper than many smaller options I've seen in the sale. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar, but it's from a trusted brand and down to the lowest price since Black Friday for Prime Day.
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The Ninja AF300UK 7.6L model is down to its lowest price all year at Amazon right now. It's definitely worth it at this price, given we awarded it the full five stars in our Ninja AF300UK review. It's smaller than some of the largest models but a good option if you don't need as much space and want to spend less. We particularly praised the multiple settings, the ability to sync cooking times and the quality of the food it made.
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The Ninja Foodi Max is the ultimate air fryer for many and it's now down to a great low price at Amazon. It offers six different functions, including Max Crisp, air frying, roasting, baking, reheating, and dehydrating. With two baskets, you get two independent cooking zones with the option to have them sync or match up, depending on your needs. Its extra large capacity is perfect for family cooking or batch cooking as it gives you plenty of room for a 2kg chicken or 1.4kg of fries in each compartment.
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Here's a best-ever discount on Ninja's portable air fryer — and a great Prime Day deal. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus two resealable glass containers to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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The Nespresso Vertuo Next is a small and convenient pod coffee machine — and it's now back to its lowest price this year. With multiple drinks in multiple sizes available at the touch of a button, it could be the ideal no-fuss pick for your home, your room or a shared kitchen if you're at uni.
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Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five.
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Sage makes some of the best coffee machines we've ever tested here at TechRadar, so I definitely want to shout out this offer on its excellent The Barista Express. We awarded it 4.5 stars in our review for its ease of use, bevvy of customisable settings and tasty results. While it's still a pricey machine, it's worth the investment if you really want to get into your coffee-making at home.
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KitchenAid is a mainstay in the Bake Off tent and still the leader when it comes to high-quality stand mixers – but they do come with a hefty upfront cost. This healthy £230 discount on the premium Artisan model definitely takes the sting out, though. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.
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I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors.
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I did a lot of research before picking up this pressure washer for myself a couple of years ago and it's been an excellent buy for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle, including a patio cleaner, wash brush and detergent nozzle.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Amazon Devices
This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door.
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The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price.
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The Blink Video Doorbell is now £3 more than its lowest-ever price on Amazon, which is great news if you're interested in buying your first smart doorbell. This latest model comes with a head-to-toe HD view, infrared night vision, and two-way audio – all you'd want in a basic video doorbell. You can watch packages get delivered and answer the door in real time from the Blink app, but you can't save footage without a Blink Subscription or a Sync Module (which is included here). Thankfully, you get a 30-day Blink Subscription Plan trial with your purchase, so you can try before you buy.
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The Blink Outdoor Camera 2K+ is packed with the essentials. It has 2K video quality, so you can see what’s going on more clearly. You can also zoom in on what’s happening with 4X zoom, and use the two-way audio to talk to a delivery person or whoever is visiting. It’s simple to set up and weatherproof, with two AA batteries powering the device for up to two years. Plus, this bundle includes a free Blink Battery Doorbell.
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The newest Ring Battery Doorbell Plus model drops to £50 in Amazon's latest sale. Its camera features 1536p HD resolution, night vision with color, and an improved motion sensor. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees.
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This half-price offer gets you an easy-to-install Ring Indoor Camera for a new low price. The Alexa-enabled plug-in security camera features motion-activated notifications, 2K resolution video support, a privacy cover and two-way talk to allow you to see, hear and communicate throughout your home.
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Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot is down to under £30 for Prime Big Deal Days. This is an OK offer, but far from the previous record-low of £22.99. Nevertheless, the Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there.
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Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to its record-low price for Prime Big Deal Days. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.
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You can get the upgraded version of Amazon's standard Fire TV Stick for £19.99 — that's just £3 more than the record-low price. In our Fire TV Stick review, we found the original version was a cheap way to add essential smart features to your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls, and the ability to control other smart home devices.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is down to within £2 of its lowest-ever price for Prime Big Deal Days. Considering it's only a few quid more than the cheaper HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade and get access to higher resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus streams shows and movies to your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. This updated version now supports Dolby Vision for improved colours, Wi-Fi 6 for better connectivity, and includes 2GB of RAM for faster performance. This offer isn't particularly great, given it was £10 cheaper during the last Prime Day, but it's still good value for an all-around streaming device.
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This is £9 more than the record-low price for Amazon's premium streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content at the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside delivers faster app navigation. Plus, it uses Wi-Fi 6E technology to deliver a more stable, consistent streaming experience.
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Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is down to £54.99 for Prime Big Deal Days — its lowest price in almost two years. The latest version of the Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. Voice controls are enabled through Amazon Alexa, while you can use the smart screen to listen to podcasts, watch movies, stream videos, play music, and more.
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Amazon's larger smart display just got its biggest discount all year for Prime Big Deal Days. The Echo Show 11 boasts a vibrant 11-inch full HD screen and spatial audio support for room-filling sound when listening to music or watching videos. With Alexa+ support, too, you get access to all of its advanced AI features and an easy way to connect and control other smart devices around your home.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Televisions
Not many TVs can cover the wide range of content that the LG C6 does, be that movies, gaming, sports etc, and even fewer can do it so well. The C6 delivers on almost every front, and stands out as a brilliant value option in an expensive market. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,399 at Amazon, and while not a record-low, it's a great price for this TV.
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Amazon's Prime Day sale includes this 32-inch TV on sale for a record-low price of £129.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room, then this is fine for the job.
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The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
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If you're looking for a mid-sized budget display, you can't get much better than this Hisense 55-inch 4K TV that's on sale for £330 at Amazon — a record-low price. The Hisense E6STUK supports 4K Ultra HD resolution with an upscaler, respectable brightness and contrast, and Dolby Vision HDR for superior colours. Access to all of your favourite streaming apps is just a button press away, too. All of this for a little under £350? Bargain.
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Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 55-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features.
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This is an excellent price for a 55-inch OLED TV that's as good as this. The S84F is basically the same as the Samsung S85F, which we gave 4.5 stars to — this cheaper version doesn't have Filmmaker Mode and lacks some minor lifestyle features, but has all the essentials.
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Amazon's Ember QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display for better brightness and contrast, HDR and Dolby Vision for brighter and more vivid colours, local array dimming for richer blacks and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and fast response times for gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for just over £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.
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This is another great mid-range mini-LED TV, and is the best 75-inch TV I've seen for under £1000 among the deals today. Expect great cinematic contrast, bold colors and brightness, and excellent gaming support. Its picture quality will hold up to being in such a large screen, so if you want to go huge, this is the best-value way.
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As we said in our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, "viewers looking to add a single soundbar to improve upon their TV's built-in speakers won't be disappointed, and when Prime Day discounts arrive Amazon's soundbar could end up being even better value." And lo, Prime Day arrived, and the discounts did deliver. This is a great first soundbar for simple setups.
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We really like the Sonos Ray soundbar: as we said in our Sonos Ray review it delivers "big, well balanced sound" and you can expand it with additional speakers to create a surround sound setup. This deal takes a decent amount off the usual RRP, taking the Ray into much more affordable territory.
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This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is an older model, but this considerable discount drops it to around the same price we last saw on Black Friday. Even with its age, it's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar that also drops the subwoofer for another space-saving measure. It offers easy integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem if you want a larger home theatre system, and Dolby Atmos support provides a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review, so it's a good choice if you need an all-in-one soundbar for multiple uses.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Laptops
Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - Intel Core i3
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 256GB
If you're looking for a cheap Windows laptop in the Prime Day sale, then I'd recommend this HP 15 as your best option. It features some decent entry-level components, including an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. All really basic stuff, sure, but if it's just for school, college, admin work at home, or occasional everyday use, it's more than up to the job.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's one of the best budget Windows laptops in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It features an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD to ensure good performance for general use and a solid amount of speedy storage for the price. It's a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need a basic laptop for everyday use, college, admin tasks and light work.
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Display - 15.6 inches
Processor - AMD Ryzen 7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
Here's a solid and affordable Windows laptop available at the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's an older machine, but there's no denying it's a solid entry-level choice for the price, including an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD for storage. It's a great buy if you want a powerful and capable laptop with decent battery life for everyday use, work, or school.
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Display - 13.8 inches
Processor - Snapdragon X Plus
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
The latest Microsoft Surface Laptop is one of our favourite Windows devices and received a glowing five-stars in our Microsoft Surface Laptop review, so I'm obviously going to call out this solid saving at Amazon. This particular specification includes a powerful Snapdragon X Plus processor, a healthy 16GB of RAM and a reasonable 512GB SSD. That storage feels a little light for the price, but the levels of performance and battery life from the CPU are top-tier to go alongside the swish-looking display and keyboard.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Headphones
Treat yourself to one of the best pairs of bone conduction headphones at their lowest-ever price — one that we last saw during Black Friday. Not only do they deliver outstanding sound, but they're also incredibly comfortable. They're highly recommended by our Fitness & Wearables Editor, Matt Evans, and are now more affordable, making them a great buy for runners and gym goers.
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Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a top-tier price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so for this price they're especially great. We praised their comfort and sound quality as well as the amazing ANC.
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If you want affordable over-ears that don't compromise on quality then consider these Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones. I've been using a pair for a long time now and rate them highly. As with the Ultra version, you get impressive noise cancellation, top-tier audio quality and 24 hours of battery life, but in a much more affordable package.
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These top-tier headphones were a little cheaper earlier this year, but it's still a strong saving on the excellent WH-1000XM6. These headphones offer beautifully balanced audio output, top-tier touch controls, ergonomic comfort, and noise-crushing active noise cancellation. They're fantastic all-rounders, as our Sony WH-1000XM6 review digs into.
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Beats' latest sports earbuds get a nice discount, making it even more tempting to take advantage of their built-in heart-rate sensors, so you can track your runs with minimal other tech on you. In our Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 review, we also liked the head-tracked spatial audio, good stamina, huge range of features, and comfortable and lightweight fit — the latter is obviously super-important for sports headphones, and these deliver.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Smartwatches
Here's a small discount on the Apple Watch SE 3. Apple's cheaper smartwatch is currently our pick for the best Apple Watch to buy if you're on a budget, as it delivers a full health and fitness tracking experience, all the convenient on-wrist features you need, and that familiar Apple style, but at a fraction of the price.
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The latest Apple Watch 11 is £60 off in the latest Amazon Prime Day sale, though I did see it for as low as £219 just a couple of weeks ago. Still, this is the thinnest Apple Watch yet, with a wraparound LTP3 OLED display, it's a great-looking watch with Apple Intelligence-powered smarts and a boosted battery compared to previous devices, clocking in at 24 hours of average use.
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The Fitbit Charge 6 is one of the simplest fitness trackers around, but it works very well, and is now got a decent price cut for Prime Big Deal Days. It has a small screen that shows the time, how many steps you’ve taken, and your current heart rate as well. It’s subtle, so it fits on your wrist well – whether you’re at work or working out. Extensive battery life of up to seven days means minimal hassle, too.
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At almost £30, now is a great time to buy Samsung's budget fitness tracker. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display, and battery life is also not a problem, with 13 days on a single charge.
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We're now up to the GT 7, but this is a super-low price for a well-featured smartwatch. It might be a little behind some of its competitors when it comes to this style of watch, but at this price, there are many reasons to consider buying one if you want a stylish and capable fitness tracker that we scored an impressive 4.5 stars in our Huawei Watch GT 5 review.
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I'm not sure how I feel about smart rings, but our fitness editor, Matt Evans, is a big fan of the Oura Ring 4. He said it was "nearly the perfect fitness tracker" in our review, praising the design, ease-of-use, long-lasting battery and detailed health information it offers. This fascinating bit of tech is now down to its lowest-ever price on Amazon — although be warned that some sizes and colours are selling out.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Tablets & Ereaders
The latest version of the standard Kindle is on sale as part of the Prime Big Deal Days sale. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a four-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's significantly cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader who's after a more budget-friendly option. At £85, though, this deal is a little underwhelming, given it's been as low as £69.99 before.
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The Kindle Colorsoft just fell to its lowest-ever price as part of this year's Prime Big Deal Days sale. As Amazon's first colored Kindle, it's a must-have if you love reading travel guides, graphic novels, and other genres with a lot of images and photographs — or just want to view your entire ebook library in its full colour glory. The ereader is also USB-C and wireless charging compatible, lasts up to eight weeks on a full battery, and has enough storage for thousands of books.
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This is the new lowest-ever price for the newest version of the Kindle Scribe with 64GB of storage. This ereader combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. We were a little disappointed by the original Kindle Scribe because of some missing features, but after some updates and upgrades to this new model, we were happy to award it an impressive 4.5 stars, as it offers good value for such a multi-functional device.
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This bundle features the reMarkable 2 tablet, Marker Plus Pen and a cover for a record-low price. We concluded that this is "the best e-paper note-taking device money can buy" in our four-star review, so it's hard to argue against it while it has such a strong discount. If you want an E-ink screen for your writing or sketching, then it's worth taking advantage of this deal while you can.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Health & Beauty
The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is 20% off at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
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The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a decent deal on the entry-level option that's also bundled with a few handy extras. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get spare brush head and a carry case included for free.
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This deal drops the advanced and top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to a little over £130 – a great low price that's only been beaten during Black Friday. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean features four different brushing modes and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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Always a hot item during sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £24.99. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
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The Dyson Supersonic is now down to within £10 of its record-low price at Amazon. This cheaper version doesn't include any attachments; however, at this terrific low price, there's no better offer if you want to buy outside of the Black Friday sales season.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Gaming
Amazon has the Nintendo Switch 2 at its lowest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days. Given that the console was only recently hit with a price hike, I'm surprised that you can score such a big price cut on it right now, so definitely take advantage while you can if you've been thinking of picking it up, as this price almost certainly won't be beaten all year.
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This is a brand new, lowest-ever price for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on PS5. The latest entry didn't launch to huge positive acclaim, but we still think it has excellent Zombies and multiplayer modes, according to our review. Just don't expect a campaign that's as good as some of the classics.
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Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind.
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This bundle featuring the latest Xbox Wireless Controller and a USB-C charging cable is now available for £39.99 on Amazon. This well-loved and easy-to-use gamepad is compatible with most Bluetooth-enabled devices, such as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles, PCs, tablets, and mobile phones. This is a good price to bite on, as I've only seen these controllers for £5 less in the past, and that hasn't happened for a long time.
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The Meta Quest 3S is one of the best value VR headsets you can buy, and this Prime Day deal makes it even better value for money. Design and image quality do take a small hit to reach this lower price, but this is still a capable entry-level headset for playing some of the best VR games on the platform.
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RAM and graphics card prices have been dreadful lately, but at least the same issues haven't impacted CPUs just yet. As an example, this AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is down to its lowest price in months for Prime Big Deal Days. It's a solid mid-range CPU for general use and gaming — and it's even the one I'm using right now in my PC. I've been very impressed with it, and at this price, it's hard to beat for value for money.
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Yes, there's apparently a "deal" on this high-end set of Crucial RAM, but when you look back and see that similar sets were under £100 in late 2025, it feels terrible to even consider buying at these prices. Still, if you're in desperate need of some quality RAM, it likely won't get any better than this for a while.
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Amazon Prime Big Deal Days — Toys
If you want one of the biggest building challenges Lego can provide, then this 7,542-piece Millennium Falcon from the Lego Star Wars Ultimate Collectors Series is the one for you. And with over £130 sliced off its original price tag, the force is strong with this deal in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. Just be aware that it was up to £60 cheaper in previous events.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Our TV reviewer's #1 pick of the year
Lead TV reviewer James Davidson says that not many TVs can cover the wide range of content that the LG C6 does, be that movies, gaming, sports etc, and even fewer can do it so well. The C6 delivers on almost every front, and stands out as a brilliant value option in an expensive market. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,399 at Amazon, and while not a record-low, it's a great price for this TV.
LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was
£1,499 now £1,387 at Amazon
Lots of Lego for less
Buying one of those mega Lego sets can be a serious investment, but if you just want to have fun building or give kids a whole load of bricks to play with, this large brick box is a good place to start. And for Prime Day, it's down to under £30. That's not much for almost 800 bricks
Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was
£44.99 now £29.39 at Amazon
One of the best Bluetooth speakers just got even more affordable
If you're looking for one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy for an even better price, then I'd go grab this Sonos Era 100 SL while it's over 20% off. Powerful audio, great connectivity features, and a sleek design all come together in a very affordable package.
Sonos Era 100 SL: was
£169 now £133.95 at Amazon
The smart ring we recommend has never been cheaper
I'm not sure how I'd feel about swapping to a smart ring, but I can see the benefits — and lots of others like them. If you want to try out one of the best for less, then the last-generation Oura Ring 4 is almost half-price for Prime Day.
Oura Ring 4: was
£349 now £189.05 at Amazon
Want to grab an early gift for the kids?
The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is nearly half price right now, and that includes ad-free content, including video and games, and a two-year guarantee where Amazon will replace the tablet if it breaks for pretty much any reason. Despite that, it's designed to be manhandled, with a more rugged design than something like an iPad.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet: was
£199.99 now £114.99 at Amazon
The hottest wired earbuds (if you care about audio quality)
The Sennheiser CX 80U are our pick as the best cheap wired earbuds, and with wired earbuds being super-popular right now, we've noticed this model flying off the virtual shelves. It has a discount today, and while it's not a huge reduction, it makes them even more tempting.
Lots of people are buying white Apple-like earbuds, but if you care about audio quality and want a low price, these are what you want.
Sennheiser CX 80U: was
£34.99 now £30.49 at Amazon
An easy, cheap TV audio upgrade
Lots of people are buying new TVs today, but depending on what you're unhappy with in your old set, you don't necessarily need to replace it — maybe you can just upgrade it.
Many people find the built-in sound to be weak in TVs, especially budget or mid-range models, but an affordable soundbar might be all you need to make the difference. Having larger speakers facing you directly adds tons of clarity to speech, and more impact and dynamism to the sound.
Amazon's great small soundbar is just £87.99 right now — that's a lot less than a whole new telly…
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: https://www.amazon.co.uk/amazon-fire-tv-soundbar-20-speaker-with-dts-virtual-x-and-dolby-audio-bluetooth-support/dp/B0CWVZRMCX/
Some of my favourite Bose headphones are on sale
On my head right now is a pair of these Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones. For the past decade, I've moved between two pairs of these cans, and I haven't found any reason to look elsewhere. In terms of sound quality, noise cancellation, comfortable fit, and battery life, I don't think anything will beat it for the cost.
Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Headphones: was
£289.95 now £161.45 at Amazon
Get £100 off a top vacuum cleaner
When I bought a Shark vacuum many years ago, I wasn't prepared for how much easier it would make the whole idea of keeping my house clean. With excellent power and convenient features, it really made the whole tedious exercise of hoovering a thousand times easier. That's why I want to shout out this £100 saving on a Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum.
Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum: was
£269.99 now £169.99 at Amazon
A good and affordable TV
I hadn't spotted all that many TV deals outside of Amazon's own Ember TV range, but a few more have cropped up as the sale has gone on. One I like the most right now if you want a good-quality and budget-friendly pick, is this Hisense E6STUK, which is now down to its lowest-ever price
Hisense E6STUK 55-inch 4K TV: was
£579 now £330 at Amazon
Still some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy
When it comes to bone conduction headphones, there's one brand that regularly stands out above the rest: Shokz. Our fitness experts rate many of its headphones and earbuds as top choices for exercise and running, so I need to shout of this record-equalling low price on the fantastic OpenRun Pro 2 for Prime Big Deal Days.
Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was
£169 now £134 on Amazon
Items are starting to go out of stock
I've just made another pass on the deals before lunch and I'm seeing more and more items expired or out of stock, mainly in laptops and appliances. I'll try to hunt down a few worthy replacements in some areas, but we are hitting that point in the sale now where stock issues are more likely. So, if there's anything in your basket that you definitely want, I'd consider hitting the buy button sooner rather than later.
Sounds good to me
In a blind audio test, this Bose portable speaker came out on top, fending off some tough competition from JBL and Ultimate Ears. Harry Padoan is a huge fan, and now finds it easy to recommend at this new low deal price.
Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2: was
£119.95 now £79.95 at Amazon
I'm still thinking about this coffee machine
Every time there's an Amazon sale, I look longingly at one of those super-fancy coffee machines and think about how wonderful it would be to have one in my kitchen. Is this the time I finally get one? Probably not again. However, at this record-low price for the highly-rated Sage Barista Express, it's extremely tempting.
Sage Barista Express: was
£629.95 now £449 at Amazon
A super-cheap and capable smartwatch
My Fitbit Versa 2 is on its last legs. The battery lasts about three days now and it's definitely falling behind in some features. So that's why I'm eyeing up this Galaxy Fit 3 while it's only £31 for Prime Day. It covers all the basic health, exercise, and sleep tracking metrics I want, all in a more modern wearable. Plus, the battery life is a massive 13 days.
Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: was
£41.95 now £31 at Amazon
A tip top toothbrush
I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all. The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case.
Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£105 now £83.99 at Amazon
Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was
£65 now £49.98 at Amazon
We're all looking to save a bit of cash these days, so I've done another big under to the under £50 section on the page, which should hopefully have a few interesting and affordable bargains that might catch your eye.
Read all about it
Amazon has discounted several versions of the previous-generation Kindle for Prime Big Deal Days. It's important to point out that a couple of these have been cheaper in the past, but the days of such aggressive price cuts are not coming back, sadly. This is still a good offer for the standard Kindle, though, and it's unlikely to be beaten over Black Friday.
Amazon Kindle: was
£139.99 now £84.99 at Amazon
What have you bought or plan to buy?
We're still running our Prime Day poll to get some insight into what you've bought (or are planning to buy) in this year's sale. I'll try to uncover more deals in the popular categories, or you can let me know in the comments if there's anything you've seen that's especially good.
This excellent value smart home bundle is still available
This year's standout smart home bundle for Prime Day has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell & Ring Indoor Camera: was
£119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon
The second and final day is here
Prime Day (or Prime Big Deal Days, as it's called at this time of year) is almost over. We're into the second and final day, so the offers will be gone before you know it. I'm here to pick out some of our favourites that we've seen throughout the event so you don't miss out on any bargains in this early Black Friday preview. Let's get into it!
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