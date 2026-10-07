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Our TV reviewer's #1 pick of the year (Image credit: Future) Lead TV reviewer James Davidson says that not many TVs can cover the wide range of content that the LG C6 does, be that movies, gaming, sports etc, and even fewer can do it so well. The C6 delivers on almost every front, and stands out as a brilliant value option in an expensive market. The 55-inch model has dropped to £1,399 at Amazon, and while not a record-low, it's a great price for this TV. LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV (2026): was £1,499 now £1,387 at Amazon

Lots of Lego for less (Image credit: Lego) Buying one of those mega Lego sets can be a serious investment, but if you just want to have fun building or give kids a whole load of bricks to play with, this large brick box is a good place to start. And for Prime Day, it's down to under £30. That's not much for almost 800 bricks Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was £44.99 now £29.39 at Amazon

One of the best Bluetooth speakers just got even more affordable (Image credit: Future) If you're looking for one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy for an even better price, then I'd go grab this Sonos Era 100 SL while it's over 20% off. Powerful audio, great connectivity features, and a sleek design all come together in a very affordable package. Sonos Era 100 SL: was £169 now £133.95 at Amazon

The smart ring we recommend has never been cheaper (Image credit: Oura Health) I'm not sure how I'd feel about swapping to a smart ring, but I can see the benefits — and lots of others like them. If you want to try out one of the best for less, then the last-generation Oura Ring 4 is almost half-price for Prime Day. Oura Ring 4: was £349 now £189.05 at Amazon

Want to grab an early gift for the kids? The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is nearly half price right now, and that includes ad-free content, including video and games, and a two-year guarantee where Amazon will replace the tablet if it breaks for pretty much any reason. Despite that, it's designed to be manhandled, with a more rugged design than something like an iPad. Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet: was £199.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

The hottest wired earbuds (if you care about audio quality) (Image credit: Future) The Sennheiser CX 80U are our pick as the best cheap wired earbuds, and with wired earbuds being super-popular right now, we've noticed this model flying off the virtual shelves. It has a discount today, and while it's not a huge reduction, it makes them even more tempting. Lots of people are buying white Apple-like earbuds, but if you care about audio quality and want a low price, these are what you want. Sennheiser CX 80U: was £34.99 now £30.49 at Amazon

An easy, cheap TV audio upgrade (Image credit: Future) Lots of people are buying new TVs today, but depending on what you're unhappy with in your old set, you don't necessarily need to replace it — maybe you can just upgrade it. Many people find the built-in sound to be weak in TVs, especially budget or mid-range models, but an affordable soundbar might be all you need to make the difference. Having larger speakers facing you directly adds tons of clarity to speech, and more impact and dynamism to the sound. Amazon's great small soundbar is just £87.99 right now — that's a lot less than a whole new telly… Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: https://www.amazon.co.uk/amazon-fire-tv-soundbar-20-speaker-with-dts-virtual-x-and-dolby-audio-bluetooth-support/dp/B0CWVZRMCX/

Some of my favourite Bose headphones are on sale (Image credit: Future) On my head right now is a pair of these Bose QuietComfort SC Headphones. For the past decade, I've moved between two pairs of these cans, and I haven't found any reason to look elsewhere. In terms of sound quality, noise cancellation, comfortable fit, and battery life, I don't think anything will beat it for the cost. Bose QuietComfort SC Wireless Headphones: was £289.95 now £161.45 at Amazon

Get £100 off a top vacuum cleaner (Image credit: Chris Rowlands) When I bought a Shark vacuum many years ago, I wasn't prepared for how much easier it would make the whole idea of keeping my house clean. With excellent power and convenient features, it really made the whole tedious exercise of hoovering a thousand times easier. That's why I want to shout out this £100 saving on a Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum. Shark PowerPro Cordless Stick Vacuum: was £269.99 now £169.99 at Amazon

A good and affordable TV (Image credit: Future / Hisense / Edited with Gemini) I hadn't spotted all that many TV deals outside of Amazon's own Ember TV range, but a few more have cropped up as the sale has gone on. One I like the most right now if you want a good-quality and budget-friendly pick, is this Hisense E6STUK, which is now down to its lowest-ever price Hisense E6STUK 55-inch 4K TV: was £579 now £330 at Amazon

Still some of the best bone conduction headphones you can buy (Image credit: Shokz) When it comes to bone conduction headphones, there's one brand that regularly stands out above the rest: Shokz. Our fitness experts rate many of its headphones and earbuds as top choices for exercise and running, so I need to shout of this record-equalling low price on the fantastic OpenRun Pro 2 for Prime Big Deal Days. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was £169 now £134 on Amazon

Items are starting to go out of stock I've just made another pass on the deals before lunch and I'm seeing more and more items expired or out of stock, mainly in laptops and appliances. I'll try to hunt down a few worthy replacements in some areas, but we are hitting that point in the sale now where stock issues are more likely. So, if there's anything in your basket that you definitely want, I'd consider hitting the buy button sooner rather than later.

Sounds good to me (Image credit: Future) In a blind audio test, this Bose portable speaker came out on top, fending off some tough competition from JBL and Ultimate Ears. Harry Padoan is a huge fan, and now finds it easy to recommend at this new low deal price. Bose SoundLink Micro Gen 2: was £119.95 now £79.95 at Amazon

I'm still thinking about this coffee machine (Image credit: Breville) Every time there's an Amazon sale, I look longingly at one of those super-fancy coffee machines and think about how wonderful it would be to have one in my kitchen. Is this the time I finally get one? Probably not again. However, at this record-low price for the highly-rated Sage Barista Express, it's extremely tempting. Sage Barista Express: was £629.95 now £449 at Amazon

A super-cheap and capable smartwatch (Image credit: Lauren Scott) My Fitbit Versa 2 is on its last legs. The battery lasts about three days now and it's definitely falling behind in some features. So that's why I'm eyeing up this Galaxy Fit 3 while it's only £31 for Prime Day. It covers all the basic health, exercise, and sleep tracking metrics I want, all in a more modern wearable. Plus, the battery life is a massive 13 days. Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: was £41.95 now £31 at Amazon

A tip top toothbrush (Image credit: Future) I was always put off by the thought of dropping lots of money on an electric toothbrush when most of the cheaper alternatives were fine. But when I finally picked up the original Suri about a year or so ago, I didn't regret my purchase at all. The newer 2.0 version is now on sale for Prime Big Deal Days, featuring an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case. Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £105 now £83.99 at Amazon

Suri Core Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £65 now £49.98 at Amazon

We're all looking to save a bit of cash these days, so I've done another big under to the under £50 section on the page, which should hopefully have a few interesting and affordable bargains that might catch your eye.

Read all about it (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon has discounted several versions of the previous-generation Kindle for Prime Big Deal Days. It's important to point out that a couple of these have been cheaper in the past, but the days of such aggressive price cuts are not coming back, sadly. This is still a good offer for the standard Kindle, though, and it's unlikely to be beaten over Black Friday. Amazon Kindle: was £139.99 now £84.99 at Amazon

What have you bought or plan to buy? We're still running our Prime Day poll to get some insight into what you've bought (or are planning to buy) in this year's sale. I'll try to uncover more deals in the popular categories, or you can let me know in the comments if there's anything you've seen that's especially good.

This excellent value smart home bundle is still available (Image credit: Ring) This year's standout smart home bundle for Prime Day has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup. Ring Battery Video Doorbell & Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon