Black Friday week is rumbling on — and the deals just keep on coming. You may have already seen all the ads and are wondering which of these many sales actually have good offers? Well, that's what I'm here to help with, by putting together this guide featuring only the best Black Friday deals we recommend here at TechRadar.

The best Black Friday deals in the UK (Image credit: Future) Jump to...

1. Today's best deals

2. Under £50

The team and I have searched through the sales at retailers like Amazon, Currys, Argos, John Lewis, Very, and more to find the top deals across TVs, appliances, games consoles, laptops, phones, headphones, smart home tech and more.

I've chosen these top deals based on price history and our own testing here at TechRadar, so you can feel confident that these are some of the best tech products at genuinely good prices.

Many of our top picks from earlier in the month are still available today, including big discounts on the latest Ninja air fryers, some excellent value PS5 and Switch 2 bundles, and a record-low price for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Not sure if it's worth waiting a few more days until we hit Black Friday proper? I get that. I don't think many (if any) prices will go lower at this point, but it's worth pointing out that price promises or guarantees are in place at many stores where advertised. That means if something is cheaper in the sales period, you can get a refund for the difference.

With that extra peace of mind, have a browse through today's best deals below.

Deals picked by Deals picked by James Pickard Senior Deals Editor As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.

My top 25 Black Friday deals

Paramount+: was £9.99 now £2.50 at Paramount

You can get a two-month Paramount+ Standard subscription for £2.50 per month as part of its Black Friday streaming deal. The same 75% saving is available on the Premium plan if you'd prefer that to get ad-free viewing and 4K streams. This is another discount that's available until November 30. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: was £419.99 now £199 at Currys Here's a fantastic saving on the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology makes it a good option for reaching under furniture, and this upgraded Stratos version boasts a duo clean brush roll and Clean Sense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 60 minutes, and you get handy pet tool accessories for free. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was £219 now £165 at Amazon Black Friday has brought a record-low price for Apple's newest and most advanced ANC earbuds. The main difference between the Pro 3 and Pro 2 is the addition of heart rate sensing, although if you have an Apple Watch, you've got that covered already. Still, these are an excellent pair of noise-cancelling earbuds. Read more Read less ▼

PlayStation 5 Slim Digital + DualSense Edge +Grand Theft Auto 6: was £777 now £699 at very.co.uk If you're hunting for a console to play the biggest game release in over a decade, then this bundle featuring a PS5 Digital Edition console, a premium DualSense and a download code for Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the best value options I've spotted right now. It has everything you need to get started, including a controller and all of the cables. Just be aware that this version of the console does not include a disc drive, so you will have to buy all of your games digitally. Read more Read less ▼

Dreo Electric Heater: was £64.99 now £39.99 at Amazon If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: £400 off with the code 'BF26' — plus £100 off with PayPal

This is one of the best offers I've seen yet on the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. You can combine the discount code 'BF26' to get £400 off, plus the extra £100 off you get for paying with PayPal, to make a big saving on the excellent foldable — one you can increase further with a trade-in. We gave it an incredible 4.5 stars in our review for its power, slick screen with no crease, excellent cameras, and respectable battery life. Read more Read less ▼

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds: was £179.95 now £99 at Amazon Bose's affordable earbuds offer top-tier active noise cancellation, but without a massive price tag. In our 4.5-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds review, we said they were already "arguably best-in-class value" at full price, so now that you can get them for even less, they're hard to beat. We praised their comfort and sound quality, as well as the amazing ANC. Other colours are also reduced to a record-low price if you prefer something a bit more exciting. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Crispi: was £149.99 now £99 at Amazon Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Echo Dot: was £94.99 now £49.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest Echo Dot is almost 50% off for Black Friday. The Echo Dot offers an improved audio experience, plus a new temperature sensor and all the handy features from Alexa, like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free. As far as a cheap and cheerful smart speaker goes, it's one of the better options out there. Read more Read less ▼

Loop Quiet 2 Ear Plugs: was £19.95 now £15.95 at Amazon I've seen a lot of people talk about and use Loop earplugs lately so if you want to see what the fuss is all about then this entry-level pair is down to a record-low price. Use them to block out noise on a commute, help you focus in the office, protect your ears from loud music at bars or concerts, or help you create a better environment for sleep. They're reusable and can last for up to five years so a good investment if you'll be a regular user. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort Bundle: was £439.99 now £399 at Amazon One of the cheapest Switch 2 bundles available in the Black Friday sales is this Nintendo Switch Sports Resort version. It simply includes a Switch 2 console and a copy of the latest sports compilation, featuring games such as tennis, volleyball, golf, bowling, archery, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C: was £219.99 now £179 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Apple iPhone 18 Pro: up to £1,035 off with a trade-in and plan at Vodafone

Vodafone's massive discount of up to £1,035 on the brand-new Apple iPhone 18 Pro has to be one of the biggest discounts I've seen from any network this week. As with other retailers, this particular deal breaks down into a trade-in rebate and a plan discount, so you'll need to have both to get the biggest possible saving on a new iPhone. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Kindle (2026): was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features. Read more Read less ▼

LG C6 65-inch OLED TV: was £2,199 now £1,699 at Currys LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job. Read more Read less ▼

Samsung U8000H 58-inch 4K TV: was £419 now £329 at Argos Here's a good low price for a basic TV. This 58-inch Samsung display supports high-quality 4K resolution and offers an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the major streaming apps. You can expect competent yet not exceptional image quality and performance, but that may be all you need for general everyday viewing – especially if you're on a tighter budget. Read more Read less ▼

Grand Theft Auto 6: was £69.99 now £61.85 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo currently has the lowest price for a code-in-box version of Grand Theft Auto 6. As well as a code that you can use to pre-download the game, you also get an A3 double-sided poster in the box. Regular ShopTo shoppers can also save a little extra on top with a silver or gold membership. Read more Read less ▼

Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush: was £105 now £83.98 at Amazon The Suri Pro Sonic Electric Toothbrush is over 20% off at Amazon for Black Friday. This is a strong offer for the fantastic, eco-friendly alternative to other electric toothbrushes. In fact, we scored it four-and-a-half out of five in our Suri 2.0 Sonic Toothbrush review. As I've found with the original 1.0 version, it performs and cleans well, offers an impressive 40-day battery life, fast wireless charging over USB-C, a useful pressure sensor, and comes with handy extras like a magnetic wall mount and UV cleaning travel case. Read more Read less ▼

Shark CryoGlow: was £299.99 now £233.99 at Argos When fellow TR writer Josie first reviewed the Shark CryoGlow, she didn't expect it to have much of an impact on her skincare concerns. However, after three months, she came away quite impressed with the results. Of course, it's not a silver bullet that will solve all problems perfectly, but if you want a face mask that will offer some genuine improvements over cheaper models, this is the one we recommend. Read more Read less ▼

Sony WH-1000XM4C: was £219.99 now £179 at Amazon The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Acer Swift Air 14: was £699 now £499 at Currys Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel Core 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This is easily the best-value laptop deal in the Currys Black Friday sale. Even though 16GB of RAM would've been nice to boost performance, it still boasts a solid set of modern specs that are ideal for everyday use and light work. Another solid bonus is the impressive battery life of up to 21 hours and the 120Hz 14-inch display that ensures a smooth and responsive experience. We loved it when we tested it, too, calling it "an affordable MacBook Neo rival" in our 4.5-star Acer Swift Air 14 review. Read more Read less ▼

Sage Barista Express: was £629.99 now £499.99 at Currys The Breville Barista Express is on par with some of the best espresso machines we've reviewed here at TechRadar. It has a higher learning curve than the average espresso machine, but it allows you to hone your coffee skills to make drinks exactly how you like them. This is about £50 more than the record-low price for the entry-level espresso maker and it remains a best-seller, so it's looking like the right time for me to upgrade. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja AF300UK Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £119.99 at Amazon The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods. Read more Read less ▼

Nex Playground: was £269.99 now £188.30 at Amazon Ideal for younger gamers, the Nex Playground comes with games ready to play out of the box, such as Fruit Ninja, Whac-a-Mole, and more. It's now down to a record-low price at Amazon. This neat little console relies on intuitive motion controls and is a locked-down system designed specifically with young children in mind. Read more Read less ▼

Black Friday deals — Under £50

Lego Game Boy: was £54.99 now £35.99 at Amazon I can't help but be incredibly tempted by this super-cool Lego Game Boy. I grew up playing one of these on various family holidays, and I would love to own a neat display item like this. I've thought about buying it in countless previous sales, and I'm pretty sure it'll be going in my basket before this sale ends. Read more Read less ▼

Blink Mini 2K+: was £39.99 now £16.99 at Amazon The new Blink Mini 2K+ has a couple of nice upgrades compared to the previous model, including a built-in spotlight, night view in colour support and the option to use it outdoors with the weather-resistant adaptor. Aside from that, it offers the same raft of security features such as motion detection, two-way audio and smartphone app integration. Get it now for a record-low price. Read more Read less ▼

Karcher WV2 Plus N Window Vac: was £69.99 now £38.99 at Amazon You can save a healthy 40% on the Karcher WV2 in the Amazon Black Friday sale, bringing down the basic window vac to under £40. The rechargeable lithium-ion battery boasts a 35-minute run time, which equals about 105m² on a single charge. That’s more than enough to do a small home or flat multiple times over. Read more Read less ▼

Sennheiser CX 80S Wired Earbuds: was £24.99 now £19.99 at Amazon The CX 80U scored an almost perfect four and a half stars out of five in our review, and these CX 80S are nearly identical — just with a 3.5mm connection instead of USB-C. At £20, these are a solid buy with their classy, understated design and excellent sound quality. Surprisingly, these earbuds also provide an excellent level of sound isolation, despite having no active noise cancellation tech. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £22.99 at John Lewis Swap a daily chocolate treat for a build or minifigure based on a galaxy far, far away with this discount on the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar. As well as iconic characters such as The Mandalorian and Grogu, this set comes with a variety of other well-known vehicles and mini-scenarios from across the universe, such as a TIE fighter, an X-Wing, and Grogu’s hoverpram. Read more Read less ▼

Philips OneBlade 360: was £54.99 now £31.88 at Amazon The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as two spare blades, four combs, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable. Read more Read less ▼

Tapo P110 Smart Plugs: was £23.99 now £14.24 at Amazon A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low. Read more Read less ▼

JBL Go 5: was £39.99 now £34 at Currys JBL's latest small speaker was released in summer 2026 and instantly became our new favorite cheap option. It comes in loads of colors, and is pretty much perfectly designed. The Go 5 is a small, tough, waterproof Bluetooth speaker. In our full JBL Go 5 review, we gave it five stars for simply being as good as Bluetooth speakers get when they're this small. Read more Read less ▼

Lego Classic Large Creative Brick Box: was £44.99 now £28.99 at Amazon As a way to get started, this box of 790 Lego pieces is a great beginner kit. With a variety of brick types and extras, you can start building whatever you please. You also get a very handy brick-shaped box to store everything in once playtime is over, all for under £30. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO Series 3: was £175 now £49.99 at Amazon This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Basics AA Alkaline Batteries (48 Pack): was £12.01 now £8.82 at Amazon Sure, all of the fancy TVs, laptops, appliances and headphones are the exciting part of any Black Friday sale, but it's also a good chance to stock up on some handy essentials. So, how about a healthy 48 AA batteries for under £10? That'll keep you going for a while— especially if there are any toys or gifts you need to power all through Christmas. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £69.99 now £31.99 at Amazon Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use. Read more Read less ▼

Levoit Core Mini Air Purifier: was £49.99 now £37.98 at Amazon I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 25% off. Read more Read less ▼

Inui 45W 10.000mAh Portable Charger: was £21.98 now £17.70 at Amazon It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free. Read more Read less ▼

Anker USB-C Charger Cable (2-Pack): was £7.99 now £5.69 at Amazon Can you ever have too many USB cables? The box full of them under my desk would suggest you can. However, if you want a couple more to leave around the house or take with you when out and about, this pair of USB-C to USB-A cables from top brand Anker is now super-cheap for Prime Day. Read more Read less ▼

Nespresso Vertuo Pop: was £99 now £49 at Currys The Nespresso Vertuo Pop is one of the best entry-level coffee machines around, with one-touch brewing so you can easily heat up in just 30 seconds. Use it with the included pods, and it does all the hard work for you, with the option of different brew sizes depending on how much you want to drink. Read more Read less ▼

HBO Max: was £5.99 now £2.99 at HBO Max

Not subscribed to HBO Max? You can now get 50% off the Standard with Ads plan this Black Friday. The discounted rate lasts for 12 months, so you can lock in the low price all the way through to next year's sale. HBO has also slashed the prices of its ad-free Standard and Premium plans in half, so you can choose to upgrade the stream quality and number of downloads if you'd prefer that instead and enjoy the likes of The Sopranos, Succession, House of the Dragon, and Lanterns with no interruptions. Read more Read less ▼

Gritin Resistance Bands: was £8.99 now £6.64 at Amazon Perhaps you're moving into halls or other university accommodation and want an option to get some exercise in at home, well, this cheap pack of resistance bands could be useful. For under £10, you get five different-strength bands, ranging from light to XX-heavy, that can help with all sorts of different home training, yoga, pilates, and other exercises. Read more Read less ▼

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series: was £69.99 now £44.32 at Amazon I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal. Read more Read less ▼

HP DeskJet 2910 All-in-One Wireless Inkjet Printer: was £59.99 now £34.98 at Argos If you need a cheap and cheerful printer, this DeskJet 2910 is a great budget choice that supports wireless printing, scanning, and copying. This bundle also includes three months of HP Instant Ink, so you can save cash on your first few rounds of prints. Read more Read less ▼