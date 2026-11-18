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Wired buds are increasingly popular (Image credit: Future) There's been a surge in popularity lately for wired earbuds, so I'm not surprised to see manufacturers discounting popular models for Black Friday. That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser buds, which are now down to under £25. The deal on the black version has already sold out, but you can still pick them up in white. Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was £34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon

The Force is strong with this deal (Image credit: Amazon) Good evening, Marc here to take over from James for the evening. And where better to start than with the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar. With 24 Star Wars gifts, including minifigures and vehicles, it's a great present for yourself the perfect pre-Christmas present for someone important in your life — and right now it's 23% off at Amazon. Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was £29.99 now £22.95 at Amazon

Anyone still need an air fryer? (Image credit: Emily Peck / Future) Air fryers were a major part of previous Black Friday sales, and while we must be at a point now where almost everyone who wants one actually has one, there may be some out there who haven't converted to the tech yet. I am not in that group — in fact, I own the very air fryer you see pictured above, the excellent and five-star-rated Ninja AF300UK. It's the best dual basket air fryer on the market and it's now back to the same price we saw in previous Black Friday sales, making it a top offer in 2026. Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £119 at Amazon

A big deal for physical media fans (Image credit: Future) The Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and its price rose this year. Amazon has a deal that brings it back down to the price it was before, roughly. With Blu-rays really having a renaissance at the moment (and with The Odyssey coming out on disc today!) this will be very popular over Black Friday. Don't miss out! Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was $429 now £379 at Amazon

PS5 storage upgrade If you're looking for the cheapest PS5 storage upgrade, now that GTA 6 is taking up over 200GB of your original storage, Amazon has the best option. There's no discount listed, but it's quite a bit cheaper than most other equivalent SSDs. There's no deal listed, as such, but as I mentioned, it's already cheaper than the competition, so this may be as low as it goes — though I'd definitely understand if you want to wait and see. Crucial P310 1TB SSD with heatsink: £191 at Amazon

The Fire TV Stick deals have begun, and they're big (Image credit: Amazon) Amazon's usual Fire TV Stick discounts have arrived, and I expect that this is the lowest price we'll see for these models — I don't expect a second drop on Black Friday itself. But when you look at the size of the discounts, that seems fair enough!



Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was £64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was £79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest Gen): was £99.99 now £46.99 at Amazon

A cheap smart home bundle you won't want to miss (Image credit: Ring) The standout smart home bundle in Amazon's Black Friday sale so far (and probably overall, to be honest — this will be hard to beat) has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup covering a couple of angles. Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was £119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

A smaller Sonos? (Image credit: Peter Hoffmann) If the Sonos Arc Ultra is a bit much for you, the compact Sonos Beam 2 is a great buy, especially for this price. You know the deal with Sonos: great sound and great expandability. This deal takes a huge chunk off the Beam 2's usual list price, and as we said in our review it's "the perfect soundbar for smaller spaces" — especially if you're serious about sound. Sonos Beam Gen 2: was £449 now £339 at Amazon

Sonos deals are starting (Image credit: Future) Looking for a TV audio upgrade? Sonos has started a few early Black Friday discounts, including its beefiest soundbar. As we said in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, this is a seriously impressive soundbar with surprisingly powerful bass, superbly balanced sound and excellent height in Dolby Atmos titles. As it's a Sonos it comes with a premium price tag, and this Black Friday deal is a significant saving on a superb soundbar. Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar: was £999 now £799 at Amazon

Ready player two? (Image credit: Sony) Perhaps you need a PS5 DualSense for some rare split-screen multiplayer action, or a bit of couch co-op, or maybe your current pad needs replacing — especially if you're going to spend hundreds of hours in GTA 6. Either way, now's a good time to buy as multiple colourways are on sale for Black Friday at Amazon. PS5 DualSense Controller: was £64.99 now from £42.99 at Amazon

Here's an affordable and popular shaver (Image credit: Future / Alex Whitelock) The Philips OneBlade 360 offers a lot for the price — especially after this £20 discount for Black Friday. With its reputation as "the perfect budget razor", it has everything you need to shave, trim and groom both face and body hair. This excellent starter bundle includes the handle, a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, and a body kit. Philips OneBlade 360: was £59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

The new Kindle gets a surprise Black Friday deal (Image credit: WinFuture) When Amazon released a new version of its popular Kindle ereader in the last few weeks, it was far from guaranteed to see a price cut on Black Friday. But Amazon has gone ahead and discounted this "thinner, lighter, and faster" model that we scored four stars in our review by £30. Older models might offer better value at lower prices, but if you want the new design and added performance, this will be the lowest price we see until at least Prime Day next year. Amazon Kindle: was £149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon