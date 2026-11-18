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The best Black Friday deals at Amazon UK — 28 top offers on Kindles, Ninja, PlayStation 5, De'Longhi, Oral-B, and more
All the best early deals ahead of the full sale on November 19
The Amazon Black Friday sale is about to start. The retailer has confirmed that its mega end-of-year deals event will officially kick off on November 19, but it's also building up to the big day by teasing some early Black Friday offers. I'm finding all of the best ones right here, including discounts on smart home tech, TVs, Kindles, appliances, headphones, and more.
Unsurprisingly, Amazon devices feature heavily in the retailer's early deals, with offers on Ring doorbells, Blink cameras, and even a first-ever price cut on the brand-new Kindle.
Outside of those, though, you can also find a record-low price for our TV of the year, some great savings on PS5 games and accessories, and lots of discounts on top-rated appliances from the likes of Shark, Ninja, KitchenAid, Sage, and more.
With hundreds of more offers on the way tomorrow, I'm going to be busily scouring the digital shelves to bring you the top deals, alongside the standout savings that are already live.
Do stick around for regular updates, including price cuts on top-rated products we've tested, cheap essentials for the home, and cheap tech that work great as gift ideas.
Amazon Black Friday sale — quick links
- Amazon Prime: get a 30-day free trial
- Amazon Devices: up to 67% off Ring & Blink
- Amazon Haul: 30% off
- Appliances: up to 40% off Ninja & De'Longhi
- Beauty: up to 70% off Philips & Oral-B
- Essentials: up to 50% off cleaning & groceries
- Fashion: up to 50% off
- Gaming: up to 33% off PS5 & Switch 2
- Headphones: up to 50% off Beats & Bose
- Laptops: from £159.99
- Tablets: up to 50% off Alexa tablets
- TVs: from £109
- Vacuums: up to 50% off Shark & Dyson
- Wearables: Fitbit & Oura from £58.99
As TechRadar's senior deals editor, I've covered major sales events such as Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day for almost a decade so I've learnt what to expect and how to make the most of each one. I'm here to help you save money, bring you the best products for the lowest prices that we've tested and love here at TechRadar, and uncover those hidden bargains you don't want to miss.
My top 28 Black Friday deals at Amazon UK
This excellent value bundle includes the latest version of the Ring Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for a cheap and easy way to get started with home security. We've tested these and have been impressed with the video quality, high zoom, and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is only usable with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it's worth the cost.
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This entry-level electric toothbrush is a solid pickup while it's less than half price in Amazon's latest sale. It doesn't boast many impressive high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a handy carry case and a spare brush head included for free.
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Amazon's brand-new Kindle has only been available for a few weeks, but it's already discounted to a record-low price for Black Friday. This "thinner, lighter, and faster" Kindle scored four stars in our review, making it a solid choice for most readers — even if older models might offer better value, upgrading to the slightly more expensive Paperwhite could be worth it for the extra features.
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The Ninja AF300UK remains an extremely popular and number one best-selling air fryer all these years after its release — and it's now back to the lowest price we've seen all year at Amazon. It's an excellent offer for a large dual-basket air fryer that can prepare multiple foods at once, while being faster and arguably healthier than other conventional cooking methods.
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Amazon's newest 4K streaming stick is already down to its lowest-ever price — less than two months after launch. Considering it's only slightly more expensive than the basic HD version, you might as well pay for the upgrade to get a fancy new remote and access to higher-resolution streaming — as long as you have a 4K TV. It lacks a few premium features found in the more expensive Plus and Max models, such as improved Wi-Fi and Dolby Atmos, but this is more than enough to cover general everyday use.
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The original Sony WH-1000XM4 were our pick for the best over-ear headphones ever for a long time. This refreshed model of the classics offers top-notch audio, excellent comfort, and effective noise cancellation all at a reasonable price point that's over £100 cheaper than the newer Sony XM6. We still rate these as the best headphones for most people, exactly because you can find them at a price like this when they are on sale.
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LG reclaimed the top spot on our best TV guide with the C6, as it boasts fantastic overall picture quality and excellent all-around performance, making it the number one pick for most people's needs. Contrast is top-tier, with vivid colors and rich blacks, while motion is handled expertly. No matter if you're watching films, streaming TV shows, playing games, or watching sports, it's up to the job.
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It's always handy to have a portable charger to take with you when you're on the go, and this 10000mAh one from popular brand Inui is a smart buy in my eyes. For starters, it's small and super-slim, making it easy to carry around in a pocket or slip into your bag, while still offering enough juice to charge some of the latest phones and tablets to above 50%. It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A, meaning you can charge multiple devices at once. There's even a handy detachable USB-C cable included for free.
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With a new model on the way, the last-generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition falls to a record-low price on Amazon. Upgrades in the 2026 version are fairly minimal, mostly improving the design and offering a replaceable battery, so I'd be tempted to go for the older version while it's at a great budget price. You still get a bright and easy-to-read seven-inch glare-free display, an auto-adjusting front light, space for thousands of books, handy wireless charging support, and a thin, waterproof design. And it's all for around £100 less than the new model.
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The Philips OneBlade 360 is a quick, simple and affordable electric razor that's suitable for a wide variety of face and body grooming needs. This jam-packed bundle was a little cheaper over Prime Day, but today's offer is still a solid one. This bundle includes the handle, as well as a spare blade, a five-in-one comb, a body kit, and a USB-A charging cable.
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If you want to give your home heating a boost, then I can recommend this Dreo Electric Heater, which is down to around £40. We haven't tried this model in particular, but Dreo is one of the top brands for fan and air quality products – and this seems no different, judging by the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon for its compact size and efficient heating.
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Here's a great discount on Ninja's newest and most portable air fryer. This bundle includes the PowerPod lid, plus a resealable glass container to carry your dishes until you're ready to cook. According to our testing, it cooks exceptionally quickly, is easy to use and a breeze to clean, making this one of the best air fryer deals I've seen this year.
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The 50-inch Amazon Ember TV is the mid-sized version of the budget-friendly 4-Series range and it's now down to its lowest-ever price. It's a nice buy if you're on a budget, as the premium 4K resolution delivers excellent clarity and picture quality for TV shows, movies, sports and general viewing. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.
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A fantastic low price for a pair of smart plugs that offer a suite of features to control your devices and monitor your energy use. You can use them with any existing socket and connect an assortment of devices such as chargers, lights, small appliances and more. Remote control, voice control, schedules and more are all handled in the free smartphone app. Today's offer is just £1 away from the recent record low.
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I actually bought a Levoit Core Mini for myself when moving into a new house that hadn't been lived in for a while to get rid of the dust and debris, and I also think it works as a great option for any allergy problems. What I like most is that it's small and quiet, so it is perfect for all sorts of spaces, such as the living room and bedroom. It's now also very affordable at 25% off.
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The standard PS5 DualSense Controller has a strong discount right now on Amazon. Other colours are available for slightly more, but if you just want the classic design for a great price, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday deal.
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I'm a little tempted by the £20 price reduction on this well-scoring blender. While it can't chop ice, it creates velvety smoothies out of fresh and frozen fruits hassle-free. On top of this, the build quality and performance impressed us, and the fact that it's only a few quid more than it was last Black Friday makes this an even sweeter deal.
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I've got one of those AnySharp knife sharpeners to keep my kitchen knives up to scratch, but if you want to go all the way with a convenient knife block with a built-in sharpener, then this is a great price for a premium set from Ninja. You'll never suffer from dull knives again with this extremely handy kitchen gadget, with its six-piece set of stainless steel knives and included paring scissors.
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Always a hot item during holiday sales events, Amazon has the best-selling Revlon One-Step hair dryer on sale for a record-low price of £25. Thanks to the unique oval brush design, the hairdryer delivers a salon-like blowout with brilliant shine and extra volume.
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Display: 13.8 inches
Processor: Snapdragon X2 Plus
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB
Microsoft knocked it out of the park with its latest range of Surface Laptops — and now you can pick one up for a fantastic price at Amazon following this £550 saving. It's a powerful mid-range version of the device, too, with the super-efficient Snapdragon X2 Plus processor and 16GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and lengthy all-day battery life. Storage is reasonable at 512GB, too, which is more than enough for essential files and applications, especially if you rely on a lot of web services such as Google Docs.
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Amazon has taken the biggest step up in terms of quality with its latest Omni Mini-LED Series Fire TVs. That's clear in the price, which puts these very close to top-end OLED displays from the likes of Sony, Samsung and LG. However, you still get a lot for your money with this Amazon option, including a large 55-inch Mini-LED panel that boasts fantastic contrast, colors and image sharpness, a 144Hz game mode for a fast and responsive experience on consoles, and smart features.
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As big fans of the previous Nothing Ear (a), we were excited to see what was in store with this latest model. And yes, they offer the same excellent audio quality and impressive ANC for the price, making them an even more tempting buy following this £40 discount. It's just a shame the privacy concerns with the Audio Snapshot and Call Recording features tarnish what should be a pair of easy-to-recommend budget earbuds.
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This excellent value bundle includes a Blink Outdoor 4 security camera and a Blink Video Doorbell at an incredibly low price. It's one of my top picks if you want to dabble with some cheap smart home tech. The 4th-generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and interconnectivity with other smart devices. Meanwhile, the Blink Video Doorbell is a cheap and easy way to get alerts on your phone when motion is detected or when guests are at your door.
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Promising simplicity of use, the De'Longhi Magnifica Evo has a straightforward touch control panel that allows you to brew your favourite cup of coffee with the minimum amount of effort. It also has a silent integrated grinder with 13 settings, plus a handy milk frother, so it’s a good all-in-one solution for those who love a cup of joe but want to skip all the faff of making the drink. We liked it enough in our De'Longhi Magnifica Evo Next review, in which we awarded it four stars out of five.
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Amazon's Echo Spot smart clock is down to within £10 of its record-low price for Black Friday. As well as a time display and wake-up alerts, this compact bit of kit can play music, check the weather and control other smart devices throughout your home.
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Here's the first-ever discount on the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 for Black Friday. The new wearable boasts improved vitals and health tracking, including sleep apnea and blood pressure monitoring, smart AI assistance, a comfortable fit, and a lengthy 40-hour battery life.
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I did a lot of research before picking up this pressure washer for myself a couple of years ago and it's been an excellent buy for simple cleaning tasks around the home, such as patios, decking, walls and cars. While we haven't tested this model at TechRadar, it's been praised elsewhere for its solid build quality, strong water pressure and portability. You also get a good selection of attachments in this bundle, including a patio cleaner, wash brush and detergent nozzle.
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Get the highly rated Renpho smart scale on sale for under £20 for Black Friday. The smart scale has over 300,000 reviews on Amazon and holds a solid 4.5-star rating. You can use this smart device to measure your body fat ratio, BMI, and weight via the Renpho app.
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Wired buds are increasingly popular
There's been a surge in popularity lately for wired earbuds, so I'm not surprised to see manufacturers discounting popular models for Black Friday. That's exactly what's happened with these Sennheiser buds, which are now down to under £25. The deal on the black version has already sold out, but you can still pick them up in white.
Sennheiser CX 80U Earbuds: was
£34.99 now £24.99 at Amazon
The Force is strong with this deal
Good evening, Marc here to take over from James for the evening. And where better to start than with the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar.
With 24 Star Wars gifts, including minifigures and vehicles, it's
a great present for yourself the perfect pre-Christmas present for someone important in your life — and right now it's 23% off at Amazon.
Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: was
£29.99 now £22.95 at Amazon
Anyone still need an air fryer?
Air fryers were a major part of previous Black Friday sales, and while we must be at a point now where almost everyone who wants one actually has one, there may be some out there who haven't converted to the tech yet.
I am not in that group — in fact, I own the very air fryer you see pictured above, the excellent and five-star-rated Ninja AF300UK. It's the best dual basket air fryer on the market and it's now back to the same price we saw in previous Black Friday sales, making it a top offer in 2026.
Ninja AF300UK Air Fryer: was
£199.99 now £119 at Amazon
A big deal for physical media fans
The Panasonic DP-UB820 is the best 4K Blu-ray player on the market, and its price rose this year. Amazon has a deal that brings it back down to the price it was before, roughly.
With Blu-rays really having a renaissance at the moment (and with The Odyssey coming out on disc today!) this will be very popular over Black Friday. Don't miss out!
Panasonic DP-UB820 4K Blu-ray player: was
$429 now £379 at Amazon
PS5 storage upgrade
If you're looking for the cheapest PS5 storage upgrade, now that GTA 6 is taking up over 200GB of your original storage, Amazon has the best option. There's no discount listed, but it's quite a bit cheaper than most other equivalent SSDs.
There's no deal listed, as such, but as I mentioned, it's already cheaper than the competition, so this may be as low as it goes — though I'd definitely understand if you want to wait and see.
Crucial P310 1TB SSD with heatsink: £191 at Amazon
The Fire TV Stick deals have begun, and they're big
Amazon's usual Fire TV Stick discounts have arrived, and I expect that this is the lowest price we'll see for these models — I don't expect a second drop on Black Friday itself. But when you look at the size of the discounts, that seems fair enough!
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select: was
£64.99 now £21.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus: was
£79.99 now £34.99 at Amazon
Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (newest Gen): was
£99.99 now £46.99 at Amazon
A cheap smart home bundle you won't want to miss
The standout smart home bundle in Amazon's Black Friday sale so far (and probably overall, to be honest — this will be hard to beat) has to be this Ring Battery Video Doorbell and a Ring Indoor Camera for £39.99 — that's a whopping £80 off the full price. I think it's impossible to beat when it comes to value for money and is a cheap option if you want a simple and easy home security setup covering a couple of angles.
Ring Battery Video Doorbell + Ring Indoor Camera: was
£119.98 now £39.99 at Amazon
A smaller Sonos?
If the Sonos Arc Ultra is a bit much for you, the compact Sonos Beam 2 is a great buy, especially for this price.
You know the deal with Sonos: great sound and great expandability. This deal takes a huge chunk off the Beam 2's usual list price, and as we said in our review it's "the perfect soundbar for smaller spaces" — especially if you're serious about sound.
Sonos Beam Gen 2: was
£449 now £339 at Amazon
Sonos deals are starting
Looking for a TV audio upgrade? Sonos has started a few early Black Friday discounts, including its beefiest soundbar.
As we said in our Sonos Arc Ultra review, this is a seriously impressive soundbar with surprisingly powerful bass, superbly balanced sound and excellent height in Dolby Atmos titles. As it's a Sonos it comes with a premium price tag, and this Black Friday deal is a significant saving on a superb soundbar.
Sonos Arc Ultra Soundbar:
was £999 now £799 at Amazon
Ready player two?
Perhaps you need a PS5 DualSense for some rare split-screen multiplayer action, or a bit of couch co-op, or maybe your current pad needs replacing — especially if you're going to spend hundreds of hours in GTA 6. Either way, now's a good time to buy as multiple colourways are on sale for Black Friday at Amazon.
PS5 DualSense Controller: was
£64.99 now from £42.99 at Amazon
Here's an affordable and popular shaver
The Philips OneBlade 360 offers a lot for the price — especially after this £20 discount for Black Friday. With its reputation as "the perfect budget razor", it has everything you need to shave, trim and groom both face and body hair. This excellent starter bundle includes the handle, a spare blade, a 5-in-1 comb, and a body kit.
Philips OneBlade 360: was
£59.99 now £39.99 at Amazon
The new Kindle gets a surprise Black Friday deal
When Amazon released a new version of its popular Kindle ereader in the last few weeks, it was far from guaranteed to see a price cut on Black Friday. But Amazon has gone ahead and discounted this "thinner, lighter, and faster" model that we scored four stars in our review by £30. Older models might offer better value at lower prices, but if you want the new design and added performance, this will be the lowest price we see until at least Prime Day next year.
Amazon Kindle: was
£149.99 now £119.99 at Amazon
We're getting ready for the Amazon UK Black Friday sale
It starts tomorrow: the Amazon UK Black Friday sale officially begins on November 19. But if you head to the retailer now, it's deals page is already packed full of offers across tech, home, fashion, essentials, and more. So, why wait around when there are already some top savings up for grabs?
I'm here to find all the best ones that are genuinely worth buying, including our top-rated tech, gift ideas, and cheeky bargains if you're looking to treat yourself to something.
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