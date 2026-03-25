<p id="d75ee426-d7ad-4cc2-90ef-2450686763b2">Welcome to today's live coverage of Amazon's 2026 Big Spring Sale. The sale officially kicks off today and runs through March 31, with new deals released every day.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">I'm highlighting today's top offers, which include my favorite deals on kitchen appliances, tech gadgets, vacuums, smart home devices, and more. I'm analyzing prices for some of this year's best-selling products and comparing discounts to those on Amazon Prime Day.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Just remember, these are limited-time offers, and some of the hottest deals might sell out before the sale ends.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 140px; margin: 10px 0;"></div>