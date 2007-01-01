Technisat HD-Vision 32

Integrated digital TVs in the UK are usually limited to the Freeview broadcasting service. But the HD-Vision 32 also boasts built-in digital satellite and cable reception, meaning it can receive hundreds of digital channels with no need for any external set-top box.

Rather less cool, though, are the HD-Vision 32's aesthetics, as even a choice of five colour schemes and three designs fails to make the TV attractive.

Connectivity is outstanding, though. Two HDMIs and a component video jack cover HD, plus there's a D-Sub PC input, a USB port, a subwoofer line out, a satellite tuner input, Scarts, two CI slots for adding digital subscription cards, and a digital audio output for shipping Dolby Digital 5.1 broadcasts.

Sadly, though, the CI slots don't mean the HD-Vision 32 can receive Sky Digital, since Sky ties its CI cards exclusively to its own proprietary receivers. So the only digital satellite programming you get is free to air stuff or those European channels for which you can obtain access cards from specialist satellite dealers. Which is fine provided you don't mind most of your TV not being in English.

With so many potential channels at our disposal on the HD-Vision 32, it's a relief to find the TV supporting the Freeview seven-day Electronic Programme Guide, and letting you download listings for other channels via your dish. Even with these tools, though, we found manipulating the sheer number of channels a frequently bewildering experience.

Our The Return of the King HD movie uncovers various flaws with this Technisat's pictures. For starters, the scenes in Shelob's lair show black levels to be weak, with much of the background detail obscured by unwanted grey mist.

The battle scenes reveal the HDVision 32 to be a disappointing handler of motion too, with the massed forces of good and evil suffering such overt smearing that the picture frequently doesn't look like HD at all.

Damp squibs

The fires of Mordor and the richness of the Elvish woods all look muted, thanks to a drab, occasionally slightly unnatural colour palette.

On the upside, the picture is eye-catchingly bright, and there's pleasingly little video noise. But while these strengths mean the HD-Vision 32 occasionally looks good, these moments are too rare for comfort.

The set's speakers fare well with The Return of the King's audio acrobatics, confidently maintaining vocal integrity and picking out subtle treble details. The bass is a touch boxy perhaps, but not enough to ruin things.

We wanted to like the HD-Vision 32. But unless you're already a patient satellite enthusiast, the appeal of loads more channels is less irresistible than expected, and the set's picture performance leaves much to be desired.