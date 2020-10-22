2020 Zozo Championship live stream: how to watch PGA golf online from anywhere

The new PGA Tour golf season is now under way and this week the action turns to California and the Zozo Championship 2020. Normally staged just outside of Tokyo, this year's tournament will be played at the Sherwood Country Club in California due to Japan's strict Covid-related regulations. Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Zozo Championship live stream and watch all the PGA golf action unfold.

Live stream Zozo Championship 2020 The Zozo Championship 2020 takes place at Sherwood Country Club in Sherwood, California between Thursday, October 22 and Sunday, October 25. Full TV channel and PGA golf live stream details are below - and with a good VPN in your bag, you'll be able to watch your preferred coverage wherever you are in the world.

It may only be the second year the event has been staged, but the Zozo Championship is already regarded as one of the Tour's most prestigious tournaments and will be the final warm-up for most of the world's top players before The Masters takes place this November.

As such, it's got an A-grade field that sees 21 of the world's top 25 playing in Lake Sherwood this week, including last year's Zozo winner Tiger Woods and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy, as well as Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa (who grew up in the area) and Phil Mickelson. Other big names teeing-off include Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau, Justin Rose and Jordan Spieth - as well as new fan favorite Harry Higgs.

Only three of the world's best won't be strolling the fairways of the par-72 Jack Nicklaus signature course. Current world no.1 Dustin Johnson continues to recover after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to last week's CJ Cup, while Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka have also opted-out for various reasons.

The main storyline once again is Tiger's pursuit of that elusive 83rd PGA win, which would see him surpass childhood idol Sam Snead and become the most successful golfer in Tour history (based solely on Tour wins and not taking into account major victories).

Throw in the fact that this $8 million tournament is a no-cut event and fans have an exciting weekend of golf to look forward to, so read on as we explain how to get a Zozo Championship live stream and watch PGA golf online from anywhere.

How to watch the Zozo Championship from outside your country

We've got a full breakdown of country-by-country live stream options below, but the first thing you should know is that anyone who might be abroad at the moment can still tune into the action as usual by using one of the best VPNs.

This nifty bit of software allows you to get around geo-blocking restrictions and watch the same PGA golf live stream you normally would at home. Best of all, they only take a few minutes to set-up and are highly affordable. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to watch a PGA golf live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the litter It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - but perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Tiger Woods tee-time: when is Tiger playing at the Zozo Championship today?

Tiger starts his title defense this Thursday at 1.45pm ET / 10.45am PT / 6.45pm BST / 4.45am AEDT (22/10) and will be playing alongside big-hitting youngster Matthew Wolff and current world no.7 Xander Schauffele in one of today's four Featured Groups.

2020 Zozo Championship: live stream PGA golf in the US

In the US, coverage of the Zozo Championship is exclusive to NBC and its golf-specific offshoots, whether it's a PGA golf live stream you're after or you want to watch on linear TV. Early coverage of all rounds is available on a streaming-only basis with an NBC Sports Gold PGA Tour Live subscription, which will get you in on the action every day from the first tee shots at 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT right through until the final putts around 8pm ET / 5pm ET. On linear TV, NBC's Golf Channel will be showing the final few hours of coverage from Thursday to Sunday at 5-8pm ET / 2-5pm PT. If you've got NBC with cable, you just need to head to NBCSports.com and you can log-in with details of your TV provider for a live stream. How to watch a PGA golf live stream without cable If you don't, then you can still catch all the most dramatic moments from this week's Zozo Championship with the help of an over-the-top streaming service. For this event, we'd recommend using Sling TV, which includes NBC's Golf Channel in the Sports Extra add-on offered for its Blue package. Why Sling? In this case, because if you can content yourself with watching YouTube highlights of Thursday's first round, Sling's FREE 3-day trial offer will let you watch the best bits of the Zozo Championship without dropping a dime. Just remember to cancel in time if you're not sold on it as a long-term cord cutting solution (though it is a great one), but should you like what you see and decide to keep it, Sling Blue costs $30 a month and Sports Extra is $10 on top of that. Alternatively, you can go all-in and save with a combined Sling Blue + Orange bundle for $45 p/m. Throwing in Sports Extra again at ten bucks and you've got yourself a quality cable replacement solution for just $55 a month. Get a Zozo live stream from abroad If you're a US resident out of the country and want to access one of the above options just like you normally would, then you can use a VPN to effectively transport your computer, phone or tablet's IP back home.

Zozo Championship live stream UK: how to watch PGA golf online today

If you're a UK-based golf fan, you'll likely know that Sky Sports has the rights to most events on your side of the Atlantic - and that includes the 2020 Zozo Championship. Sky Sports Golf will be showing Featured Groups coverage through the Red Button from 6pm BST on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, switching to a 5pm GMT start time on Sunday because of the clocks changing. From 9pm each day, the Zozo will take pride of place on the channel as well as being live on Sky Sports Main Event (8pm on Sunday). Sky subscribers can use the Sky Go app to live stream the PGA Tour golf this week, while anyone else can take advantage of a Now TV Sky Sports pass - the best value of which is the Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass. Another option is international golf streaming service GOLFTV, which offers select live and on demand PGA Tour coverage from £4.99 a month, Those who might find themselves outside of the UK for this tournament can follow our instructions above to get a VPN and watch the golf via a live stream just like they would at home.

How to watch the Zozo Championship: PGA golf live stream in Canada

Golf fans in Canada will find that NBC's Golf Channel has a Canadian twin that usually follows the same schedule as the US. However, this only applies to linear TV coverage, not streaming, and a quick look at logging in to watch the Golf Channel online through a cable provider doesn't reveal any Canadian options, with Bell, Rodgers and other big telecoms players not being listed. Instead, Canadian networks CTV and TSN usually pick up the slack when it comes to extended streaming coverage - but in this instance, the Zozo Championship is conspicuously absent from both of listings of both broadcasters, so it looks like it's cable-or-bust for golf fans in the Great White North this week. Remember that if you can normally access golf coverage in Canada, you can make use of a VPN to access all the services and content you would back home.

Zozo live stream 2020: how to watch PGA Tour golf in Australia

In Australia, the most comprehensive golf coverage around is available through Kayo Sports - a great over-the-top streaming service that offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, courtesy of partnerships with big name pay TV channels like Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports. We've vetted this week's Kayo listings and can confirm that the Zozo Championship is fully covered and will be live from 8am AEDT on Friday, Saturday and Sunday - and 9am AEDT Monday morning, due to the UK's switch back to GMT. The viewing times are positively sociable compared to what Aussie golf fans often have to endure, and Kayo can be had from just AU$25 a month, even offering a free 14-day trial, so you can watch Tiger Woods and all the world's best golfers tee-off in California this week without paying a penny. If it's linear TV you want to watch on, head for Fox Sports, which is channel 503 on Foxtel.