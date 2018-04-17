After selfie-centric Y-series, Xiaomi might launch new camera-focused Redmi S2 in India

After unveiling the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 series in India, Xiaomi has plans to introduce another device in this market — the Redmi S2. The firmware of the leaked device has spilled out plenty of details, including its availability in the India and China markets.

According to a report from XDA Developers, Xiaomi is working on an entry-level device, which is likely to be affordable. Right now, the most affordable Xiaomi handset in India is the Redmi 5A at Rs 5,999, and going by its specifications, the Redmi S2 won’t be landing within this segment.

The alleged smartphone will have dual camera setup and face unlock feature, which is only available in the Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Mi Mix 2S as of now.

As per the report, the Redmi S2 will have a 18:9 HD+ (1440×720p) display. A Snapdragon 625 SoC will be powering the device, which is the same chipset that has been used in the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 4 in the past. There isn’t much information about the storage and RAM, XDA has only found that there’ll be a 16GB storage variant with microSD card support. Looking at the specification set, the phone is likely to have 3GB or 4GB RAM variants.

The main highlight of the phone is its camera setup, where it is said to have either the 12MP Sony IMX486 or 12MP OmniVision OV12A10 sensor as the primary sensor, and a 5MP Samsung S5K5E8 as the secondary sensor. The front camera is said to be the same 5MP sensor as the secondary rear camera. Notably, the phone will also feature a portrait mode and the device will have face unlock too.

The Redmi S2 will have a 3080mAh battery and is said to ship with Android Oreo out of the box.

Consistent expansion of smartphone portfolio

Xiaomi currently has their presence in the affordable market with smartphone ranging from Rs 5K to Rs 16K. On top of that, the company is steadily fuelling its smartphone portfolio in India. Last year, we witnessed a new selfie-focused affordable Y-series handsets, this year again, we saw a Pro variant joining the Redmi Note series.

Similarly, with the Redmi S2 entering the portfolio, Xiaomi might want to target the affordable segment with a dual camera setup for photography, which is currently lacking in the Redmi 5 and the Note 5.

Judging by the specifications, the Redmi S2 and Redmi Note 5 could compete under the same price tag, where the Note will offer a better display and battery life, and the S2 will have a better camera at its disposal.