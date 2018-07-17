Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Android One smartphones confirmed to launch on July 24

After sending invites for the global launch of a new Xiaomi device, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed that it will announce two new Android One smartphones at the event in Spain. The company will announce the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite at its event on July 24.

After several leaks and rumors, Xiaomi has confirmed on Twitter that the company will launch not one but two Android One devices. In its tweet, the company said, “We are giving you ALL not 1 but 2 smartphones on July 24th! Any guesses? #2isbetterthan1”. We already know that the two devices will be the Mi A2 and Mi A2 Lite.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 is reported to run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and will be a part of Google’s Android One program. The device is reported to feature a 5.99-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9.

In terms of performance, the Mi A2 is expected to be powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC coupled with Adreno 512 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is expected to be announced in three variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi A2 is expected to feature a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX486 sensor, 1.25μm pixel size, f/1.75 aperture and a secondary 20MP camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/1.75 aperture and 1.0um pixel size. On the front, the device is reported to feature a 20MP selfie camera with Sony IMX376 sensor, 1.0um pixel size and a soft LED flash.

The Mi A2 is expected to be powered by a 3,010mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options on the device will include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5 LE, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS and a USB Type – C port.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is the Android One variant of the recently announced Redmi 6 Pro. It looks similar to the Mi A2 at the back but at the front it has a notch, giving it a different look. The device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is reported to feature a smaller 5.84-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

In terms of performance, the device is expected to be powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device is expected to be announced in three variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Coming to the camera department, the device will feature a dual camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with Sony IMX486 sensor, 1.25um pixel size, phase detection autofocus, f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 5MP camera with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor, f/2.2 aperture and 1.12um pixel size. On the front, the device is expected to sport a 5MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device will include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm audio jack and GPS.