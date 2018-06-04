Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite gets certified with 19:9 notch display, dual rear cameras

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is currently working on multiple budget and mid-range devices, including the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A that were certified by TENAA last month. Now, the Mi A2 Lite has been certified by the IMDA with the model number M1805D1SG.

The TENAA certification along with the IMDA certification has revealed that the device bearing the model number M1805D1SG will be launched as the Mi A2 Lite. The recently launched Mi 6X is expected to be launched as the Mi A2, succeeding the Mi A1, which was the company’s first Android One device.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Specifications

While the Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched as an Android One device, the Mi A2 will reportedly run on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9 skinned on top. It will feature a 5.84-inch full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The recently launched Mi 8 series featured a notch display and the Mi A2 Lite will sport a similar notch.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite will be powered by the octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC coupled with Adreno 506 GPU. In terms of memory, the device will feature three variants – 2GB RAM + 16GB internal storage, 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite sports a vertically placed dual rear camera setup at the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera and a secondary camera with an LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 5MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is powered by a 4,000mAh battery and connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/, Bluetooth 5, GPS and a 3.5mm audio jack. The device will sport a fingerprint sensor at the rear.