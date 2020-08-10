Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be able to zoom farther than any other smartphone

Xiaomi is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this week with the launch of a new flagship which will take the crown for its photography capabilities.

Xiaomi has a big virtual event scheduled for August 11 in China. Among other launches, it will see the unveiling of its flagship for the second half of the year. Earlier rumoured to be the Mi 10 Pro Plus, the new flagship is now confirmed to be called the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. Here’s everything we know about it.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra expected specs

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra will be the beefed-up version of the Mi 10 that was unveiled in March. The biggest change (literally) will come with the cameras, as suggested by the teaser image. It will have a significant camera island on the back with a total of four cameras arranged vertically. The hallmark will be the 120x periscopic camera, which will take the crown for the highest possible zoom on a smartphone. It will be followed by a 108MP f/1.85 primary camera, and ultra-wide shooter and a shorter telephoto lens.

On the inside, benchmarks suggest that it will retain Snapdragon 865 chipset along with its 5G capabilities but will offer up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There will also be more affordable variants starting at 8GB of RAM.

In terms of design, there will be at least two finishes available to launch - chrome silver and a fake transparent black colourway. Things might not change by a lot on the front. For context, the Mi 10 had a curved 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. We expect faster charging to make the cut too, going beyond the 30W that its predecessor offered.

At the same anniversary event, Xiaomi is also likely to unveil a new range of OLED MiTVs, the Redmi K30 Ultra flagship, a new special edition Redmi Note 8 Pro and other connected devices. The event is scheduled for 7.30 pm local time (5 pm Indian time).