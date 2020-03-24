Xiaomi Mi 10 pricing unveiled just days before global launch event

The Xiaomi Mi 10 launch is only a few days away, on March 27, but we already know how much the phone will cost when it becomes available to buy – and it's quite the price hike from the Mi 9 from 2019.

Xiaomi told TechRadar that in the UK, the base Mi 10 with 128GB of storage will cost £699 (roughly $820, AU$1,390), and with 256GB of memory you're looking at a cost of £799 (around $940, AU$1,590). We don't know a release date yet, though.

That price for the Xiaomi Mi 10 is quite a lot when you consider the Mi 9 launched for £549 (around $650, AU$1,090) for its 128GB version, but there's quite a few more impressive features on this new phone, like its 108MP camera, that may make up for it.

These new prices make the Xiaomi Mi 10 the firm's priciest mainstream phone (well, apart from the Pro, but more on that later). The Mi Note 10 from late 2019 meanwhile, which was packed full of impressive features, cost even less than the Mi 9.

You can see the current price of the Mi Note 10 listed just below, and it might be a tempting purchase right now, for reasons we'll get into further down.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 price may seem a lot, but given that brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola and Oppo are all putting out phones that cost four-figure sums in all regions, Xiaomi is still managing to undercut its competition by quite a bit.

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro isn't coming to the UK

Xiaomi also clarified to TechRadar that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, with even more advanced camera features and a curved screen, won't be making its way to the UK's shores.

That's a shame, as the phone promised to be one of the best of 2020, and it also means we don't know prices for this top-end phone just yet either.

If you were anticipating the new top-end Xiaomi phone and looking forward to getting your hands on its new features, the aforementioned Mi Note 10 has a lot of them, although there might be reasons the base Mi 10 fits your needs too.

To find out everything you need to know about the Xiaomi Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, the global launch event is on March 27 and TechRadar will be covering all the announcements there, so check back then for all our news, analysis and comparisons.