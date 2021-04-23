Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 launched in India with 4K 120Hz display

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 is the company's new premium flagship smart TV in India. It was unveiled alongside smartphones such as the Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra.

This new TV from Mi comes with a 75-inch display which is a first for the company in India, and the previous largest display size on Mi TVs was 65-inch. It comes with QLED 4K 120Hz display along with other flagship features.

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75: Features and specifications

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 comes with a 75-inch 4K UHD quantum dot-based LED and has a resolution of 3840 x 2160. The display has 192-zone full-array local dimming with a contrast ratio of 10,000:1.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits with a 120Hz MEMC refresh rate which makes it ideal for gaming with connected consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X which support higher refresh rates.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 supports a colour gamut of 100% NTSC(typ), 95% DCI-P3(typ), 99% BT 709(typ) with 178°(H)/178°(V) viewing angles. It also supports display technologies like HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision support.

It is made from an Aluminum alloy frame and has dimensions measuring 1673.5 x 368.9 x 1029.9mm. It has a Gray colour and weighs 33.3kgs with an aluminium alloy stand.

In terms of audio, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 comes with a total of 30W stereo speakers which is a total of two 15W speakers. It also has two tweeters along with four woofers. It has a large sound two 0.5L sound cavities with a frequency of 60Hz. It features Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support as well.

It comes with a MediaTek MT9611 SoC with a Quad-core up to 1.5GHz CPU with a Mali G52 MP2 GPU. It has a RAM of 2GB with 32GB eMMC storage. In terms of connectivity, it comes with WiFi 2.4 GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0 and an IR receiver.

The Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 has three HDMI ports (including eARC), two USB 2.0, and an Ethernet/LAN 100Mbps along with an Optical, a Digital tuner, and a 3.5mm headphone port.

In terms of software, the Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 will run on Android TV 10 with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, YouTube pre-installed. It also comes with hands-free Google Assistant, Chromecast built-in and Miracast support. It works with Amazon Alexa and also features PatchWall launcher by Xiaomi.

Price and availability

Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 75 price in India is Rs 1,19,999. HDFC Credit Card EMIs will be eligible for a Rs 7,500 discount. It will be available starting April 27 on Flipkart.