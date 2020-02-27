Xiaomi Black Shark 3, 3 Pro teased to feature 65W fast charging, triple cameras and magnetic connector

Black Shark 3 is scheduled to be unveiled on March 3 in China, and the company has shared many teasers in the time leading up to the official announcement. Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun shared a video on Weibo along with other teasers that reveal certain key aspects of the upcoming gaming phone by Xiaomi-backed Black Shark.

Interestingly, Jun's post hints at the existence of a Black Shark 3 Pro variant as well, which could mean that we're looking at two phone launches on March 3. The regular Black Shark 3 comes with a 4,720mAh battery while the "Pro" model has 5,000mAh battery capacity to boot.

Both the variations of the Black Shark 3 support 65W fast charging that Jun claims will be able to charge the phone from 0% to 60% in a matter of 15 minutes. The post also reveals a dual-cell design for the battery pack along with support for charging via a magnetic connector.

In the poster shared on the social media platform, the charging time of Black Shark 3 is compared to IQOO 3, with the latter going up to 2220mAh in 15 minutes of 55W fast charging.

The magnetic connector seems to solve a rather common pain-point of gaming phones, in that you can use the magnetic pogo pin connector to charge the phone while gaming simultaneously. Whether this magnetic charging solution solves this issue without compromising on the ergonomics remains to be seen.

Black Shark 3 was also spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark with 90Hz refresh rate QHD+ (3120 x 1440 pixels) resolution display, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support. It scored 612651 points on AnTuTu, which is the highest score achieved by a smartphone.

The Black Shark 3 is turning out to be a high-end phone leaving doors open for other OEMs such as Asus, Lenovo, and Nubia. We'll be keeping an eye out for more details cropping up ahead of the launch.