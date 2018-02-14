Xiaomi begins its year with the launch of Redmi Note 5, Note 5 Pro and Mi LED TV 4 in India

Xiaomi has introduced the first wave of products this year in India starting with the successor to their bestselling phone in India, the Redmi Note 4. On Wednesday, Xiaomi announced three new products for Indian consumers -

Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Mi LED TV 4.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, the much-anticipated successor to the Note 4 features a 5.99-inch Full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) 18:9 aspect ratio display. It is the first Xiaomi phone in the Redmi series to come with a minimal bezel display.

The Note 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and is backed with 3GB/4GB of RAM and internal memory variants of 32GB/64GB.

The phone is crafted out of aluminum and is just 8.05mm thick.

There's a 12-megapixel camera onboard the phone which has an aperture size of f/2.2 and pixel size of 1.25um. On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The Note 5 draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery onboard which we expect will be just fine for the day.

The Redmi Note 5 will be on sale starting at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant while the 4GB+64GB variant will be available at Rs 11,999.

Xiaomi's second smartphone of the year, the Redmi Note 5 Pro, focuses on advanced image capabilities. Like its younger sibling, the Note 5 Pro has a 5.99-inch display and a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh.

What's different with the Note 5 Pro is that it is the world's first smartphone to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636. This is backed by 4GB and 6GB RAM variants with an onboard storage capacity of 64GB.

Redmi Note 5 Pro also has a dual camera setup on the back which is stacked vertically. Now, users may draw parallels to how similar it looks to Apple's iPhone X. But it is what it is.

The phone sports a 12-megapixel primary snapper with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera which has a f/2.0 aperture.

On the front, the Note 5 Pro has a 20-megapixel camera with a f/2.2 aperture for those everlasting selfies.

Xiaomi has priced the 4GB variant for Rs 13,999 while the 6GB variant will be up for grabs at Rs 16,999.

For its closing, Xiaomi announced the Mi LED TV 4 (55") in India for Rs 39,999. We were hearing rumors for a long time that Xiaomi is all set to introduce another product category in India and surprisingly it was the Mi TV.

The Mi LED TV 4 is the world's slimmest television and stands at a mind-boggling 4.9mm. That's not it. The MI LED TV 4 has a 4K HDR panel from Samsung which is just breathtaking. The TV is nearly bezel-less which makes for an immersive viewing experience. The company has designed the user interface of the TV from scratch which they call PatchWall. It is essentially an endless list of shows and films available from the many partners of Xiaomi Mi LED TV like Hotstar, ALTBalaji, TVF among others.

For users with set-top boxes, Xiaomi's LED TV has a single remote control that works for both, the TV itself and the set-top box.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 5 along with Note 5 Pro and the Mi LED TV 4 will go on sale starting 22 February. The sale will be held exclusively on Flipkart and Mi.com.

All the three products will also be available to purchase from Mi Home retail stores.