Would you pay $1,000 for these Louis Vuitton wireless headphones?

French fashion house Louis Vuitton has announced the launch of a 'new' pair of earbuds for the fashion conscious audiophile; the Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones feature the famous LV monogram and are set to cost an eye-watering $995 (around £770/AU$1,400).

They may look new, but all is not what it seems with these ultra-luxurious buds – they are actually the Master & Dynamic MW07 wireless earbuds we saw last year, with the Louis Vuitton logo slapped on the housing.

Aside from the updated design, these earbuds are exactly the same as the original MW07s, with 10mm beryllium drivers, a 3.5-hour battery life, and support for AptX for detailed sound.

When we tested them, the already-expensive MW07s cost $300 (about £230/AU$414), so if you buy the new Louis Vuitton Horizon Earphones, you are essentially paying around $700 for the LV logo.

While the MW07s were admittedly some of the best earbuds we've tested, their high price and average battery life meant that we didn't feel they lived up to cheaper options like the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless in-ears, which cost $170 (£150/AU$300).

Earbuds, but make it fashion

It seems very extravagant, but you do at least get some cool design features for your hard-earned cash. The Horizon Earphones come in the black, white, and red colors of the monogram, or the blue and yellow of the Louis Vuitton stripes.

They come with a circular charging case, which was modeled on the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon smartwatch, and similarly features the LV monogram. The charging case provides a further 10 hours of battery life, so you can charge on the go.

The Horizon Earphones will be available to buy from January 24 from Louis Vuitton boutiques worldwide – whether many people will actually spend $1,000 on a pair of $300 true wireless earbuds with the LV logo added on remains to be seen.

