Facebook is talking about teleportation, but not in the way you think

While teleportation may still be in the realm of science fiction, Facebook is talking about building a device that may as well be a teleporter.

According to Business Insider, Mike Schroepfer, Facebook's chief technical officer, said the social media giant is planning to "effectively build a teleporter" within the next 10 years.

"Facebook wants to build a device that allows you to be anywhere you want, with anyone, regardless of geographic boundaries," Schroepfer.

Where do you want to go?

But it's not a teleporter in the sense that it will physically transport you to another place around the world (or universe, for that matter), it will instead be a simulation advanced enough to trick your mind and senses.

VR is the obvious first step towards this device development, and will of course include an Oculus headset, along with the Oculus Touch controllers, but the technology that Facebook is hoping to develop will include a lot more as well.

According to the report, Facebook plans on the Oculus being able to trick your senses as well into thinking the VR world you're seeing is real, one the replicates and mimic around their real world, as well as letting anyone create anything to they want in 3D.

We're not sure how many of our sense Facebook hopes to tap beyond our eye sight and our hands, but we can't help but make comparisons to the VR world and tech developed in the novel Ready Player One by Ernest Cline.