Code Masters: 10 toys that are teaching kids how to code

You're never too young to learn how to code. With so many courses now available and coding taught in schools the world over, children of all ages are understanding what the building blocks of computing are, while learning how to use them to their advantage.

And you don't have to wait until your child is old enough to go to school to teach them a little about coding. There are now a variety of toys available that are not only fun to use but educational, too.

From literal building blocks that come to life when you program them correctly, to robots that will obey your every command if coded properly, these are TechRadar's pick of the cool toys that will help children learn programming, even if they still think Python is just a type of snake.