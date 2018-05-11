WhatsApp Business for Android will have 'Chat Filters' soon

One of the most popular messaging apps in India, Whatsapp, is reportedly going to be rolling out chat filters for its Business edition. It’s already been reported that WhatsApp Business is being developed for the iOS platform but the beta update for its Android counterpart held clues about the chat filter feature.

The chat filter allows users to scan through their messages quicker. Using categories like unread chats, group and broadcasts lists, only messages of relevance will turn up. The filter icon will be located on the right side of the search tab as seen in screenshots shared by WAbetainfo.

Chat filter feature

(Source: WABetaInfo)

So far the chat filter only seems to be planned for WhatsApp Business, not normal WhatsApp for Android. There isn’t any information about when the feature will officially roll out or if the company will be customising it further with specific labels.

Nonetheless, even with basic functionality, it should be useful since it helps narrow down the search parameters.