What's OnePlus 'Always-On Display'? Here's a glimpse

OnePlus has been teasing the Hydrogen OS 11 in China for a while now. The new version of the UI launching on August 10 will be based on Android 11 and will mostly share features with the global version, that is the Oxygen OS and a new teaser from the CEO of OnePlus Pete Lau gives us a good idea of how the upcoming Always-On Display (AOD) will look like on devices.

A short video clip shared by Pete on Weibo gives us a glimpse of what we can expect. The video opens out to members of OnePlus discussing how to implement the feature. They have partnered with New York’s Parsons School of Design to make the AOD one OnePlus devices unique and stand out from the competition.

OnePlus’s AOD will not only be a mere timer but a hub to quickly glance the timeline of events throughout the day. The feature called, “Time” will make the clock move across the vertical line based on the usage of the device. Thus leaving marking every time you unlock the device and show a stat of how often it is being used.

Pete added that the company has co-created the design to make it special for users while making them experience how technology and art can present your digital health. That’s not all, as Hydrogen/Oxygen OS 11 will also have a revamped interface with visual changes like an asymmetric design, and magazine-like layout.

The Dark Mode will also be one of the perks on the new UI as the Dutch designer Leandro Tijink believes a dark mode should be more layered and beautiful than just being Black. In addition, the revamped version will also have a scheduler, and one-key access to switch modes.

Apart from this, the new UI will have features like Zen Mode 2.0 which will allow multiple users to participate and come in new themes, burden-free one-hand mode, and more. Let's wait for two more days to know what else the new UI has on store for us.