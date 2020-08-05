OnePlus readying OxygenOS 11 for rollout

Soon after HydrogenOS 11 got teased in China, OnePlus’ Pete Lau has come forward to excite the users with an update about OxygenOS 11.

Pete, through a blog post on OnePlus’ forum, confirmed that the final Developer Preview of OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11 will be released on August 10, 2020. The smaller community can continue to test the build to find potential bugs before they move on to Open Beta.

Regarding OxygenOS 11 itself, Pete said that the company will be moving forward to improve user experience without compromising on performance while maintaining a cleaner, lighter UI that also has a host of customizations. He hinted that the OxygenOS 11 will have new design elements and users’ most wanted features, one of which is the already confirmed always-on feature.

While he refrained from spilling out more details on the OxygenOS 11, the teasers, the Chinese version aka HydrogenOS 11 which is slated to release on August 10 in China, has confirmed features like Zen Mode 2.0 and a revamped dark mode.

The Zen Mode 2.0 will allow multiple users to participate and have new themes like Sky, Sea and Grass. The Dark mode, on the other hand, will be revamped with a scheduler option and is supposed to be more pleasing to look at than before.

Apart from this, the new HydrogenOS is also expected to have features like burden-free one-hand mode, a revamped asymmetrical design for a better experience. That said, OnePlus wouldn’t want to limit these features on Chinese version and we can expect them to trickle down to OxygenOS as well.

For those who don't know, HydrogenOS is a Chinese version of the OxygenOS and has similar design and features but certain elements for the Chinese audience. In the past, major features have been shared on both the versions and we expect it to be the same on 11 as well. However, we’ll have to wait till August 10 to know more and get a closer look at them.