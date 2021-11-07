Watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 online from anywhere

Welcome to Iron Lake where, a decade after the Dexter finale, our resident serial-killer goes by the name Jim Lindsay and works as a local shopkeeper. A revival of the critically acclaimed crime drama, tune in to the premiere today and find out how to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 online where you are.

Episode 1, titled 'Cold Snap', sets the scene in its Upstate New York location, where Dexter has adapted to his new way of life and has become a beloved member of the community.

However, it won't be long before things start to prove difficult for Dexter as he attempts to suppress the instincts of the 'dark passenger' as "a local hotshot begins to behave recklessly, and a mysterious stranger seems to be on Dexter's trail".

Setting up his new life in a quiet, small town, Dexter's murderous tendencies have remained dormant. In a relationship with the town's chief of police, Angela Bishop (portrayed by Julia Jones), is Dexter flying far too close to the sun? With a string of missing children risking the awakening Dexter's darker side, it seems like a possibility.

Settle down to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 online to find out exactly how the new miniseries will transpire with regional streaming options for where you are below.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online from outside your country

You won’t want to miss Dexter’s return after eight years off the screen. But if you're abroad when the first episode of Dexter: New Blood airs, geo-restrictions will block you from watching on your usual streaming service.

Luckily, there’s a simple solution. By downloading and installing a VPN to your device, you can trick it into thinking it's in another country. So you can set your location to your home country and dodge those geo-restrictions to access your usual streaming service without a problem.

Use a VPN to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 from anywhere

How to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 online in the US

The revival is here with the first episode of Dexter: New Blood airing on Sunday, November 7 at 9pm ET / PT on the Showtime channel. Coming as a part of your cable channel, you can watch through Showtime Anytime and login with your provider details. Alternatively, for cordcutters, watch through Showtime Now online, where new episodes will be available the day after they air. New customers can sign up for a 30-day free trial, thereafter committing to a monthly payment of $10.99. Other options of OTT streaming services include Sling TV, Hulu, and Fubo TV, which provide access to the series. However, you'll need to purchase the $10.99 a month Showtime add-on on top of the subscription fee itself for whichever cord-cutting service you opt for. All of these streaming services can be streamed on a number of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch on whatever is convenient to you.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 online in the UK

Brits wanting to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 will be able to do so with a subscription to Sky, with the first episode airing on Sky Atlantic on Monday, November 8 at 10.05pm GMT. If you haven't got the satellite serive yet, you can check out our Sky TV deals and packages to get all set-up. Alternatively, if you don't wish to be tied into an expensive subscription, new episodes will arrive on the contract free NOW TV service the same day as their TV broadcast. It's £9.99 a month for the Entertainment pass, but new customers get a 7-day free trial. Remember, if you're abroad when Dexter: New Blood is released, you can connect to your streaming platform back home and watch episodes live or on-demand when you download a VPN.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 online in Canada

Those north of the states will be able to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 online with a subscription to Crave on Sunday, November 7. If you're new to the service, you'll be able to benefit from a 7-day free trial. Thereafter, pay CAN$9.99 for the Crave Mobile plan (one stream through a web or mobile app) or get the monthly $19.99 for Crave Total, which allows a maximum of 4 streams across 5 devices. Alternatively, sign up through your TV provider and find the best deal that way. Don't forget you can use a VPN if you're out of the country and want to watch the latest episode of Dexter: New Blood.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood online in Australia

If you're Down Under, Paramount Plus will be the place to go for each new episode of Dexter: New Blood. And you may even get to watch episode 1 ahead of American views, as it'll arrive on the platform on November 7. Sign up to Paramount Plus and enjoy a 7-day free trial to see if it's the platform for you. After that, Paramount Plus subscriptions are AU$8.99 a month or AU$89.99 annually for the basic plan, which is all you'll need to be able to watch Dexter: New Blood in Australia. If you're traveling abroad and don't want to miss the fresh carnage of Dexter: New Blood, remember to install a VPN to access Paramount Plus and stream the Showtime original series from out of the country.

How to watch Dexter: New Blood episode 1 online in New Zealand